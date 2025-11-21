DigitalStore design

Why store design matters more than you think

interior of dior westfield bondi junction store womenswear section
The stores that win are those that treat design as a profit driver, not a cost.
By Rachael Hockaday
As we move into the peak retail season, representing two-thirds of some retailers’ annual profits, the energy across departments in our industry is palpable.  But amid the rush, many retailers continue to overlook one of their most high-potential brand channels…the physical store. From industry conversations I hear and event panels, environmental design of retail spaces feels too often like an afterthought. But the investment in bricks and mortar is considerable, with leases and fit-outs o

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Snoop Dogg wears Lovechild jewelry in campaign image
Marketing

Snoop Dogg creates jewellery label with Metal Alchemist founder Carolyn Rafaelian

Sean Cao
A person carrying a bright-red suitcase from Casetify’s Travel Bounce collection.
Marketing IR Pro

Casetify’s CEO Wesley Ng on the brand’s luggage venture and global creative hub

Tong Van
Monki having a sale inside its SM Megamall, Philippines botique.
Strategy

H&M to phase out Monki as it expands Weekday label

Kaycee Enerva
The symmetrical interior of a Zara store with reflective metal fixtures and surfaces and a digital screen showing a model.
Financial IR Pro

Fast Retailing, Inditex among the biggest family-owned retailers in the world

Linda Pasquini
Daily Skincare founder Sophia Mantell holding the product across one eye smiling in blue shirt against white background
Sustainability IR Pro

Why 1-year-old New Zealand-born Daily Skincare landed in 400 Priceline stores

Tamera Francis
True Religion CMO Kristen D'Arcy looks into the camera smiling, against a white background.
Marketing IR Pro

True Religion CMO Kristen D’Arcy shares her career journey and best advice

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay