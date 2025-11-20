CareersLeadership

Coco Republic names Brett Kladney as new creative director

Brett Kladney
Kladney brings more than 30 years of industry experience. (Source: LinkedIn)
By Kaycee Enerva

Coco Republic has named Brett Kladney as its new creative director and senior VP, effective immediately.

Kladney brings more than 30 years of industry experience, including 18 years with Williams-Sonoma, where he contributed to the growth of Pottery Barn, West Elm and other brands.

He has also helped develop creative strategies and product concepts for Restoration Hardware, Zara Home, H&M Home and Arhaus.

Based most recently in Mexico, he operates three retail spaces and an art gallery in Puerto Vallarta.

In his new role, Kladney will oversee all creative elements of the business, including product design, visual merchandising, marketing, communications and art direction.

He will work closely with the executive team to strengthen the brand’s creative direction across Australia, New Zealand and the US.

Coco Republic CEO Tim Schaafsma described Kladney as having a rare combination of experience, creativity, and commercial insight.

“His leadership will be pivotal as we continue to build Coco Republic’s position as one of the world’s leading lifestyle and design brands,” he added.

