Pastacup looks to expand interstate, and abroad

Pastacup
Pastacup’s fast food model is primed for interstate growth. (Source: Supplied)
By Franchise Executives

Western Australian hospitality chain Pastacup is eyeing up interstate and overseas expansion as it edges closer to a maximum footprint in its home base.

There are 16 stores around Perth, which according to Pastacup director, Courtney Ryan, takes it almost to saturation point.

“We have specific rules around locations for good returns and for franchisees to do well. We can probably only do three more stores in WA with existing franchisees keen to grow,” Ryan said.

The franchisor has turned his focus to growth on the eastern seaboard, specifically Victoria and Queensland. New Zealand is also in the mix, he said.

Ryan is looking for street front sites with parking in suburbs with high population density or well-priced central locations.

Pastacup will follow its existing marketing format for new interstate territories, he said.

“I’m continuing to do the same marketing, making sure our product is extremely well priced, there are solid margins for franchisees,” Courtney says.

