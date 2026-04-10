Bond-eye swimwear opens New York boutique in US expansion

Bond-eye swimwear has opened its first flagship store outside Australia, on New York’s Bleecker Street.

Founded in 2011 by CEO Steve Philpott, Bond-eye has not always been a brick-and-mortar retailer, selling its sustainable swimwear mostly online and via wholesale until its pop-up store debut in 2024.

Now, just two years later, its network includes the Bleecker Street store.

“Continuing our expansion into the US market, this space brings Bond-eye to one of New York’s most iconic retail destinations, allowing us to connect more directly with our global community,” Bond-eye said in an announcement.

This expansion into the US has come through its ever-growing wholesaling partnerships, of which Bond-eye has 300 retailers stocking its products, the majority of them in the US.

The West Village boutique held a soft opening before its official launch on April 16.