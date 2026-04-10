Featured PostFashion & accessories

Bond-eye swimwear opens New York boutique in US expansion

Bond-eye NYC
Inside the Bond-eye store, Bleecker Street (Source: LinkedIn)
By Harry Booth

Bond-eye swimwear has opened its first flagship store outside Australia, on New York’s Bleecker Street.

Founded in 2011 by CEO Steve Philpott, Bond-eye has not always been a brick-and-mortar retailer, selling its sustainable swimwear mostly online and via wholesale until its pop-up store debut in 2024.

Now, just two years later, its network includes the Bleecker Street store.

“Continuing our expansion into the US market, this space brings Bond-eye to one of New York’s most iconic retail destinations, allowing us to connect more directly with our global community,” Bond-eye said in an announcement.

This expansion into the US has come through its ever-growing wholesaling partnerships, of which Bond-eye has 300 retailers stocking its products, the majority of them in the US.

The West Village boutique held a soft opening before its official launch on April 16.

Recommended By IR

Image of tableware and food on tabletop.
Furniture & homewares

GRB expansion continues as Steven Lew acquires tableware brand Salt&Pepper

Darshana Gupta
Regulatory

Prada brings Versace home to create Italian luxury contender

Elisa Anzolin
Financial

US tariff concerns prompt Uniqlo parent to cut profit outlook

Reuters
Mazzucchelli's Jewellers Murray Street shopfront.
Openings & closings

Heritage brand Mazzucchelli’s Jewellers opens flagship in the heart of Perth

Darshana Gupta
Strategy IR Pro

Why the $1.4 billion Versace deal is about more than fashion

Tong Van
Image of Aldi storefront.
Supermarkets

Greens urge Aldi to take on Coles and Woolworths in Tasmania

Darshana Gupta
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.