BusinessStrategy

How Thailand’s retailers are navigating Songkran’s biggest test

Revellers play with water as they celebrate the Songkran holiday
Songkran has been one of the country’s most important consumer spending events. (Source: Reuters/Chalinee Thirasupa)
By Tong Van
Duy, a Vietnamese content creator known online as Call Me Duy, has made Songkran a personal tradition for years. He used to book his Bangkok trip months in advance, drag one or two friends along and spend days shopping and enjoying the water festival. This year, the group chat looked different. More friends wanted in despite rising airfares. For years, Songkran has been one of the country’s most important consumer spending events, luring thousands of participants to Bangkok. Taking place b

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