BusinessStrategy

Shanghai Tang: The art of returning forward

Shanghai Tang
It is a return not to what Shanghai Tang was, but to what it was trying to be. (Source: Shanghai Tang/Supplied)
By Robert Stockdill
When Sotheby’s auction house in Hong Kong sold a Japanese painting for a record price last year, the news coverage went viral on social media. Not because of the somewhat unremarkable nature of the artwork, but for the female auctioneer – or, rather, the stylish Shanghai Tang jacket she was wrapped in. “Who would pay so much money for that painting? But I really want the jacket”, was typical of the comments posted underneath the video of the auction’s conclusion. Score a victory fo

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