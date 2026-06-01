Trosort wins Ebay’s Circular Fashion Fund

Textile sorting technology company Trosort, which operates from headquarters in Australia and Belgium, has been named the global winner of Ebay’s 2026 Circular Fashion Fund.

The company develops semi-automated hardware and software systems that use data extraction technology to sort garments for reuse, repair, upcycling, and recycling.

As this year’s winner, Trosort will have the opportunity to receive a US$300,000 investment from Ebay Ventures.

“Textile sorting remains one of the fashion industry’s biggest infrastructure challenges, and we believe smarter, AI-powered systems can help unlock greater efficiency, transparency, and garment recirculation at scale,” said Achille Mathot, co-founder and CEO of Trosort.

“This recognition is an exciting milestone for both our team and the broader future of circular fashion infrastructure.”

Since its launch in 2023, Trosort has deployed systems at textile sorting centres in Australia, Belgium, the UK, and France, with plans to reach 10 installations by the end of the year.

The company was selected from eight international finalists, the others being Circular Sourcing, Ragpiq, Silhouet, Refabric, Truss, EComID, and It Goes Forward.

All finalists will receive funding, mentoring, and access to Ebay’s network of industry experts, investors, and circular fashion specialists.

According to the judging panel, Trosort’s technology has the potential to reduce waste and improve circular retail operations by making textile sorting more scalable and efficient.

Alexis Hoopes, VP of global fashion at Ebay, said the company reflected the type of innovation needed to accelerate the shift toward a circular fashion industry.

“The future of fashion depends on building solutions that make circularity more scalable, accessible, and commercially viable,” said Hoopes.

“Through the Circular Fashion Fund, we’re supporting entrepreneurs who are rethinking the systems, technologies, and infrastructure needed to drive long-term change across the industry. Trosort reflects the kind of bold innovation that has the potential to accelerate progress toward a more circular future for fashion.”

Established in 2022, the Circular Fashion Fund supports early-stage businesses developing solutions across resale, repair, recycling, authentication, sourcing, and textile recovery.