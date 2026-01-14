BusinessSustainability

Ebay to expand global Circular Fashion Fund

Ebay sign
The circular fashion fund started in 2022
By Harry Booth

Ebay is expanding its Circular Fashion Fund in 2026, reviewing applications from businesses and startups across the EU, Switzerland, and Canada.

Eight selected businesses will each receive US$50,000 (A$75,000) in funding, along with mentoring to reduce waste and extend product life.

Launched in 2022, the fund, which has previously supported 25 businesses, will now total $1.9 million globally. Ebay said it will also award one standout business an additional $300,000. Applications for 2026 are now open for all markets until March 8.

“When we launched the circular fashion fund, we set out to support the businesses turning circularity from ambition into action,” said Alexis Hoopes, VP and global head of fashion at Ebay.

“With this expansion, we’re helping more founders build the infrastructure to make circular fashion an integral part of the fashion industry.”

In 2025, Refiberd was named the global winner of the fund, receiving an additional $300,000 investment from Ebay. 

“Ebay’s support has been truly transformative for our business,” said Sarika Bajaj, co-founder of Refiberd. 

“With both funding and mentorship, we’ve been able to scale our technology faster and expand our reach across the circular fashion ecosystem.”

Recommended By IR

Customer IR Pro

How generational differences shape US shopping habits: Coresight Research

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Strategy IR Pro

Making Nike win again: New CEO Hill has a mountain to climb

Michael Baker
An image of Macy’s flagship storefront in Herald Square in New York City.
Strategy IR Pro

Macy’s Jeff Warren explains how the legacy retailer plans to turn things around

Nicole Kirichanskaya
An image of a young woman with a handbag covered in accessories and bag charms.
Marketing IR Pro

Athleisure and the merch economy: What’s defining 2025 trends? 

Kayla Marci
Just Jeans clothes shop
Financial

Premier deal wins support of Myer’s independent advisor

Celene Ignacio
An image of Foot Locker executive vice president and chief commercial officer Frank Bracken and Gouvêa Ecosystem’s operations director Eduardo Yamashita.
Supply chain

NRF day three: How Foot Locker, Rent the Runway, Pacsun are switching things up

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.