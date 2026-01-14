Ebay to expand global Circular Fashion Fund

Ebay is expanding its Circular Fashion Fund in 2026, reviewing applications from businesses and startups across the EU, Switzerland, and Canada.

Eight selected businesses will each receive US$50,000 (A$75,000) in funding, along with mentoring to reduce waste and extend product life.

Launched in 2022, the fund, which has previously supported 25 businesses, will now total $1.9 million globally. Ebay said it will also award one standout business an additional $300,000. Applications for 2026 are now open for all markets until March 8.

“When we launched the circular fashion fund, we set out to support the businesses turning circularity from ambition into action,” said Alexis Hoopes, VP and global head of fashion at Ebay.

“With this expansion, we’re helping more founders build the infrastructure to make circular fashion an integral part of the fashion industry.”

In 2025, Refiberd was named the global winner of the fund, receiving an additional $300,000 investment from Ebay.

“Ebay’s support has been truly transformative for our business,” said Sarika Bajaj, co-founder of Refiberd.

“With both funding and mentorship, we’ve been able to scale our technology faster and expand our reach across the circular fashion ecosystem.”