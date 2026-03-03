SectorsOpenings & closings

Jeweller Musson opens Sydney flagship

Musson Chatswood
Musson’s flagship at Chatswood Chase. (Source: Supplied)
By Irene Dong

Musson has opened a flagship at Chatswood Chase, marking a return to the North Shore retail precinct where the jewellery house first established a presence in 1983.

The new flagship, spanning 300sqm across two levels, follows last year’s debut of Musson’s Grand Boutique & Workshop at the Queen Victoria Building. 

While the QVB location leans into heritage detailing in keeping with the historic arcade, the Chatswood Chase store, according to the brand, has been conceived as its “modern counterpart”.

The ground floor features an open, gallery-style space where customers can browse collections, while the upper level shifts into a quieter, apartment-style setting for private consultations and bespoke commissions.

Created in collaboration with Emilie Delalande of Studio Etic, the interior features a restrained material palette and soft, layered finishes intended to keep attention on the jewellery. A sculptural staircase, finished in bronze reflective paint and marmorino plaster, acts as a visual anchor between the two levels.

“We are proud to be returning home to the North Shore, where the Musson story first began. This flagship represents not only our heritage, but our future with a space that reflects a sophisticated new chapter for the brand,” said Olivar Musson, co-CEO.

Founded in 1972 by Robert and Kerry Musson, the business remains family-owned, with Olivar and Catherine Musson now leading the next generation. Over the years, it has created high-profile pieces, including the ‘Argyle Octavia’, cut from a rare stone sourced from the former Argyle Diamond Mine.

