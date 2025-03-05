Taco Bell to boost Australian footprint in global strategy

Taco Bell has a plan to ignite international growth, expanding its global footprint from 1150 locations to more than 3000 restaurants outside the US by 2030.

The brand plans to enter nine new countries including France, Greece and South Africa, and accelerate growth in its existing Australia, India, Spain and UK markets. In Australia there are 39 Taco Bell restaurants; 14 of these in Queensland.

In 2024 Taco Bell opened 347 new locations across 25 countries, to bring the global footprint to 8757 stores.

Last year the company reached a US$1 billion profit milestone, and more than 24 per cent restaurant level margins in company-owned stores. It also revealed 32 per cent growth in digital sales, totaling $6 billion.

Taco Bell achieved same-store sales growth in the US across all four quarters and predicts equivalent sales will rise 8 per cent in Q1 2025.

Taco Bell 2025 strategy

As part of the five-year plan, by 2030, the company aims to increase US annual average unit volumes from $2.2 million to $3 million.

It is doubling down on innovation, as part of its so-called Ring the Bell strategy (which stands for relentlessly innovative next-generation growth).

This will include broadening and elevating the brand menu with new food categories for different occasions, and more value options.

Taco Bell’s goal is to deliver value alongside offer more affordable food categories for a variety of occasions.

In store, a focus on a winning team culture will balance accuracy and speed with customer connection; online the business will ensure all transactions are digitally-enabled.

Taco Bell will continue leveraging the scale and portfolio influence of parent company Yum! Brands.

“Taco Bell US is one of our twin growth engines,” said David Gibbs, CEO of Yum! Brands. “As we grow the world’s most iconic restaurant brands globally, we’re confident in Taco Bell’s magic formula and its ability to remain a category of one and outperform the industry.”

