Secrets Shhh rebrands, expands lab-grown diamond model globally 

Australian lab-grown diamond retailer Secrets Shhh has entered a partnership with Dubai-headquartered Amaar Jewels and will rebrand as Secrets by Amaar.

The acquisition marks the next phase for the business, which has operated in the lab-grown diamond segment in Australia for 25 years. Through the agreement, Secrets by Amaar will gain access to Amaar Jewels’ retail network across the UAE, Kuwait, Iraq, Hong Kong and India.

CEO Secrets by Amaar, Adrian Murphy said the agreement reflects alignment between the two businesses and provides a platform for international growth. “Amaar Jewels is giving us the platform to take everything we’ve built and bring it to the world,” Murphy said.

The lab-grown diamond segment has recorded growth in recent years. In 2019, lab-grown diamonds accounted for 12 per cent of the global engagement stone market. By 2023, this figure had reached 46 per cent. In Australia, 76 per cent of consumers report considering sustainability in purchasing decisions.

Amaar Jewels co-founder Mihika Kothari said shared priorities drove the acquisition. “Australia is a market that leads on values-driven consumption,” Kothari said.

“Secrets by Amaar is perfectly positioned to meet that moment. This is a partnership of philosophy, with a priority on longevity.”

Under the agreement, Secrets by Amaar will retain its Australian operations, store network and staff. The business operates 16 retail locations nationwide, alongside an e-commerce platform. Both will continue under the new name.

“Today confirms what our customers already knew. That choosing Secrets by Amaar is the right choice because we’re committed to luxury that lasts,” Murphy said.