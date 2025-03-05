BusinessCustomer

How Officeworks uses customer insights to drive strategy

Headshot of Jessica Richmond wearing a tan blazer and rainbow lanyard in an office
Officeworks’ general manager of customer and online. Supplied
By Heather McIlvaine
In today’s competitive retail landscape, customer insights play a crucial role in shaping business strategies and enhancing the overall shopping experience. But what are the most effective ways to capture these insights and communicate them to the head office? Inside Retail spoke with Officeworks’ general manager of customer and online Jessica Richmond about how the big-box retailer integrates customer feedback into decision-making. From real-time data collection to innovative service en

