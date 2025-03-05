Incoming KMD Brands CEO to start work on March 24

KMD Brands has confirmed its new CEO and MD Brent Scrimshaw will assume the role on March 24, based in the Melbourne corporate office.

Scrimshaw was appointed last October after the resignation of incumbent Michael Daly following more than 20 years with the company, but the timing of the changeover was unconfirmed at the time.

In a stock exchange filing, KMD Brands said Daly would also discontinue as a company director on March 25 and work with Scrimshaw during a transitional period until April 4. Both men will participate in the company’s first-half results announcement on March 26.

“I’m energised by the opportunity that lies ahead as I step into the group CEO role,” said Scrimshaw.

“Having spent 30 years building brands around the world, I’m excited to enable a strategic focus on deepening our consumer connections through bold and innovative product, all while amplifying the unique identity of our iconic brands. I look forward to collaborating with our talented teams to unlock KMD Brands’ next phase of growth.”