BusinessStrategy

A century on, brands are still obsessed with Marilyn Monroe 

A black-and-white shot of a blond model wearing a denim jacket from Guess’s Marilyn Monroe collection.
“There needs to be a natural extension of the brand and in alignment with the target customer.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
While Marilyn Monroe may have died in 1962 at the age of 36, her legacy has remained timeless. Born Norma Jeane Mortenson, the actress and her team built a larger-than-life persona that transformed her into a globally recognised blonde bombshell associated with red lipstick, glamour and classic Hollywood films. Now, a bevy of brands are launching themed collections and marketing campaigns to mark what would have been her 100th birthday on June 1. The activity spans luxury players such as Montbla

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