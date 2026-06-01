A century on, brands are still obsessed with Marilyn Monroe 

blanc, which has launched several limited-edition fountain and rollerball pens, to more accessibly priced brands like Guess, which has unveiled an entire apparel collection inspired by Monroe’s iconic ensembles. While some themed product launches, such as Guess’s capsule collection, clearly connect to consumers’ interest in Monroe’s legacy, retail experts argue that other retailers’ attempts are little more than irrelevant cash grabs. Why Marilyn is popular with brands at 100 As retail strategist Christine Russo, principal of RCCA, told Inside Retail, “Marilyn Monroe-themed products for her 100th birthday are akin to Pizza Hut bringing back the prior version of their ‘huts’. It’s all about emotional connection, and there is an emotional connection to nostalgic memories, which brands are tapping into.” Russo noted that Authentic Brands Group, the primary IP holder of the Monroe estate, is leveraging this nostalgia-based strategy through multiple licensing deals. In June 2025, ABG kicked off preparations for Monroe’s centennial celebration by partnering with Pantone, the global authority on colour and provider of professional colour standards for the design industries, to debut the Marilyn Monroe Collection Palette, a curated range of hues designed to reflect the essence of the actress. “Marilyn Monroe was the first celebrity brand we brought into the Authentic portfolio, and she continues to set the tone for how we grow iconic names with relevance and integrity,” said Dana Carpenter, ABG’s executive vice-president of entertainment. “The centennial is a moment for brands to participate in a cultural event that will have global reach and emotional impact,” Carpenter said. “The Marilyn Monroe Collection Palette is a platform for brands to tap into the legacy of a woman who continues to shape culture, beauty, and fashion decades after her time.” Russo noted that a broad range of sectors is participating in Marilyn Monroe’s centennial celebration, from Pantone’s colour palette to IPSY’s most recent launch. She commended the beauty subscription service for curating a bag of products designed to help consumers re-create Marilyn Monroe’s signature makeup style, including her classic red lip and glowing skin. Russo added that beauty brands are an ideal retail collaboration for this type of nostalgia-inspired campaign. However, not all retail launches centred on the actress’s 100th birthday celebration are as clearly linked to her. One example is the men’s luxury clothing brand Brooks Brothers, which launched several SKUs, including a white button-down shirt and socks embroidered with a set of red lips. Regarding some of the recent launches, Melissa Minkow, CI&T’s global director of retail strategy, commented, “Honestly, this feels like a reach for Brooks Brothers. There has been a lot of recent interest in Marilyn Monroe’s story and fashion choices, but it will be challenging for brands not already associated with her in consumers’ minds to commemorate her 100th birthday. Nostalgic campaigns and product lines can work well, but they need to be a natural extension of the brand and in alignment with the target customer. “For example,” Minkow elaborated, “Marilyn Monroe was best known from a fashion perspective for the dresses she wore, so products should be reimagined versions of her dresses, inspired by what made those dresses unique, or looks that remind customers of those iconic pieces.” Guess, Lisa Eldridge tap into Marilyn Monroe effect One brand that appears to have taken note of Minkow’s suggestion is the American apparel brand, Guess. In April, the brand released an extensive assortment of items, ranging from a US$49 graphic T embossed with one of the icon’s glamour shots on a US$1300 sequin maxi dress inspired by Monroe’s “Happy Birthday, Mr President” performance. Paul Marciano, Guess Inc.’s co-founder and chief creative officer, said the collection was inspired by Monroe’s authenticity, which made her a symbol of American femininity. “Her style was an expression of her identity. With this collection, we honour her legacy and celebrate the idea that when you embrace who you are, your style becomes truly timeless,” Marciano said. The collection features multiple references to the actress’s signature wardrobe, including several halterneck dresses, à la “The Seven Year Itch”, and several pairs of capri pants, which Monroe was known to wear in her spare time. For a brand like Guess, there could be no better fit than a Marilyn Monroe-themed collection. The actress was the foundational muse for Marciano, who was inspired by her denim look in the film “The Misfits” to create the brand’s iconic ‘Marilyn 3-zip jean’ in 1981. The brand’s connection to the starlet was also reflected in how model Anna Nicole Smith, another pop-culture-favourite blonde icon, was styled to resemble her in early 1990s advertising campaigns. Based on Russo and Minkow’s observations, another brand that has effectively tapped into Marilyn Monroe’s nostalgia effect is Lisa Eldridge. This month, the British makeup artist launched a Marilyn Monroe-themed collection through her eponymous beauty brand, featuring an assortment of products including several lipsticks inspired by the actress’s classic pout. Eldridge, a known aficionado of vintage makeup who has re-created Marilyn Monroe’s style on her YouTube channel, created products whose colour palette and packaging aesthetic resemble those worn by actresses of Monroe’s generation while still appealing to today’s beauty audience. The excitement generated by launches such as those from Guess and Lisa Eldridge showcases the power of pop culture, but only when brands demonstrate a clear, authentic connection to the franchise or icon from which they draw inspiration. Further reading: Guess to go private in US$1.4b deal with Authentic Brands