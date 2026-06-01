Why Decjuba is taking the hassle out of fashion resale

dating to be worth the effort,” Bronte Howard, Decjuba’s head of channel marketing, told Inside Retail. “So the opportunity was clear: remove the barriers, make it simple and create an experience that feels distinctly Decjuba.” Now, registered customers can generate a high-quality resale listing for any past Decjuba purchase – online or in-store – in under half a minute through the new Authentified service. Imagery, descriptions and pricing insights are automatically populated, while the technology manages the selling process end-to-end across trusted marketplaces. Resale becomes a few taps rather than a side hustle. From point-of-sale to wardrobe partner What began as a resale feature has evolved into something more strategic: Decjuba positioning itself as an enduring partner in how customers manage their wardrobes, not just where they buy clothes. Once shoppers build trust in the experience, they can list items from any brand via the same journey, expanding the proposition beyond Decjuba’s own assortment. “What is especially exciting is how that has evolved,” said Howard. “Once customers establish trust in the platform, they can also list items from other brands in their wardrobe, which shifts the experience from a simple resale tool to a broader wardrobe-management solution.” The integration now supports streamlined donation pathways through Salvos Stores, with prepaid labels for unsold items, as well as repair and tailoring access via Hello Tailr. In practice, that pulls more of the garment lifecycle – purchase, wear, alter, resell or donate – into a single, brand-led ecosystem. Designing CX around real obstacles Decjuba’s circular experience is a case study in CX built from a clearly defined customer problem. “Women were interested in resale, but the process was often too cumbersome,” said Howard. “Creating listings, writing descriptions, setting prices, managing enquiries and handling the logistics all created friction.” By automating those pain points, from pre-populated content to pricing guidance, Decjuba and Authentified translate a complex, multi-step process into a familiar digital flow. The result is an experience that feels both “distinctly Decjuba” and channel-agnostic: customers can move seamlessly between physical stores, ecommerce and resale without hitting a wall along the way. Internally, that same discipline applies to how the business tests and scales CX innovation. “We take a disciplined test-and-learn approach,” Howard noted. “We start by validating the customer problem, then we test the experience with internal users and real customer accounts before scaling it more broadly.” Measuring empowerment as much as outcomes Decjuba’s CX metrics span adoption, value and impact, reflecting a broader view of what success looks like in circular fashion. The team tracks participation – “are customers engaging, and are we changing behaviour?” – alongside measures of customer value such as ease, confidence and perceived benefit. On the sustainability side, the program has already seen thousands of items listed and resold, avoiding significant carbon emissions and extending the life of garments that might otherwise sit idle in wardrobes or warehouses. Decjuba is also using Authentified as a responsible channel for aged excess inventory, moving dormant stock back into circulation rather than discounting or destroying it. “In this case, the results have been very strong,” said Howard. “We measure success across participation and adoption, customer value and broader impact, including sustainability outcomes.” The emphasis, she added, is on embedding innovation so “it is not just a pilot, but part of how Decjuba operates”. Raising the bar on what “good CX” means For a mid-market fashion brand, Decjuba’s circular experience signals a broader shift in what customer experience programs can aim for. This isn’t a marginal perk or a marketing campaign – it is a structural rethink of how customers engage with product long after the point of sale. Through clear vision and intelligent design, the brand is proving that circular fashion and elevated customer experience can co-exist not as trade-offs but as mutually reinforcing levers. Resale, repair and donation become intuitive, even aspirational, parts of the Decjuba journey – empowering women to dress with both confidence and conscience. Further reading: Decjuba marks first leadership change in 17 years with new CEO appointment