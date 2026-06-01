BusinessSustainability

Why Decjuba is taking the hassle out of fashion resale

Decjuba fashion store interior.
Resale made easier through Decjuba’s platform. (Source: Westfield)
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Resale has long promised a more sustainable approach to fashion, but for many women, the reality is daunting: drafting listings, shooting imagery, guessing at price points and juggling messages with buyers. For the Australian womenswear brand Decjuba, though, that gap between intent and execution presented an opportunity. “We could see that customers wanted more flexible, responsible ways to engage with fashion resale, but the traditional journey was often too hard, too slow and too intimidati

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