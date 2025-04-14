For The Last of Us: Wrangler teams with hit TV series

Denim brand Wrangler has collaborated with Sony Pictures Consumer Products for a collection based on the hit TV series ‘The Last of Us’.

Inspired by the journey of the main characters – Joel and Ellie, this all-gender collection will launch in two drops and feature durable, story-driven pieces.

The first drop, which launched last week, is a tribute to Jackson, Wyoming – the safe haven where Joel and Ellie found a brief reprieve from their harrowing journey in Season 1. The items include a cowboy cut denim jacket, a cowboy cut denim shirt, and the original 13MWZ Cowboy Cut Denim Jean.

The second drop, scheduled for mid-season on May 1, will bring an additional six pieces reflecting the natural elements of the Pacific Northwest. Among them are a “Cordyceps” camouflage set featuring a camo shirt and matching utility pants, a tinted denim carpenter pants, and pocket-tees in three colorways.

“We’re honored to work alongside HBO and Sony Pictures Consumer Products to create a collection that speaks to the resilience, ruggedness, and authenticity of both our brand and the show’s characters,” said John Meagher, VP of global brand marketing at Wrangler.

“These pieces are built to last, just like the spirit of those who fight to survive in The Last of Us.”

The Wrangler x The Last of Us collection will be available for purchase on the brand’s website, with prices ranging from US$35 to $95.

The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic series based on the video game franchise developed by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation consoles. The seven-episode second season started on April 13 on HBO, with new episodes debuting subsequent Sundays.

In February, Wrangler teamed with Whataburger to develop an apparel collaboration featuring a “deep-rooted connection” to Texas culture.