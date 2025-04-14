BusinessSupermarkets

Greens urge Aldi to take on Coles and Woolworths in Tasmania

Image of Aldi storefront.
The plan would be funded via tax reforms targeting corporations and wealthy individuals. 
By Darshana Gupta

The Green party has called on discount grocer Aldi to expand into Tasmania to challenge Coles and Woolworths’ duopoly.

“A lack of competition means shoppers here are paying at least $15 more on a basket of essential groceries compared to Aldi, which adds up to hundreds of dollars a year,” said Nick McKim, Greens economic justice spokesperson and Tasmanian senator.

Although the Greens stated they would spend $30 million on this policy, Aldi has already ruled out any possibility of expanding to Tasmania. 

“Our priority is not to expand into new markets currently, but instead to invest in other areas of our business, namely logistics capability,” an Aldi spokesperson said.

