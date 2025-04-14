Why Superdry’s move into performance wear is about more than just apparel

L. Featured athletes include Collingwood star Isaac Quaynor, Carlton standout Tom De Koning and Harry Grant of the Melbourne Storms, one of the NRL’s most engaged players. The brand’s expansion into the athletic category aligns with Australia’s shifting consumer trends and demands. As the lines between outerwear, streetwear and sportswear continue to blur, brands across the globe are re-strategising to meet more versatile, everyday needs. Superdry is leaning into this environment with a priority on performance gear that doesn’t compromise on its visual identity. “Superdry has an edge over some competitors because we combine a strong vintage workwear and streetwear aesthetic with technical outerwear that compares to big outdoor brands, bringing those worlds together. That’s where real people live – not as athletes, but in the mix of it all,” Alastair Davies, group general manager of licensed brands at Brand Collective, told Inside Retail. Brand Collective, based in Melbourne, is the retail group behind Superdry in Australia. Well known for bringing global brands to local audiences, the company plays a hands-on role in shaping Superdry’s presence. Standout products from Superdry’s campaign are the Sport and Everest Puffer jackets. The jackets retail between $229.95 and $279.95 and are fabricated for durability, warmth and freedom of movement. Each piece is designed with different cuts and fits, reflecting a commitment to functionality without losing style, key qualities for both athletes and lifestyle consumers. “When you look at the execution and the level of engineering that goes into our puffer jackets, they offer fantastic value and are an existing category done differently. Our puffer jackets have a bit of an edge compared to some of our competitors, and that’s what we’re trying to lead the campaign into,” Davies explained. The “Gear Up with Superdry” campaign highlights a broader brand message. It celebrates the mindset of athletes, which it proclaims are determination, drive and resilience. The campaign also aims to resonate with everyday people who live active, multi-faceted lives. “Sport brings everyone together. And that is the type of message that we are going after. It’s certainly part of what we would like to think the Australian cultural identity is – resilience, hard work and coming back from adversity,” he said. Superdry is not the only brand embracing the active lifestyle aesthetic. Brands like Arc’teryx, Kathmandu and Uniqlo are also increasingly negotiating the intersection between fashion and sportswear. Kathmandu has been adding more stylish, active outdoor gear to their offerings, while Arc’teryx continues to push the boundaries of technical apparel with a more fashion-forward approach. The real challenge for Superdry may not just be distinguishing its product but also maintaining its relevance in a marketplace where competitors are adopting similar strategies. Visionary returns to lead Superdry is also undergoing a shift at the top. With the brand’s founder regaining full ownership and returning to a leadership role, there’s renewed momentum across global and local markets. “We’re really excited about Superdry’s future, both globally and locally. Julian Dunkerton, the founder of Superdry has recently regained full control of the brand,” Davies said. This has led to long-term partnerships being solidified. In February this year, Brand Collective signed a 12-year contract extension with Superdry Global, setting the stage for reciprocal development and enforcing Superdry’s commitment to growth in the region. “As the visionary behind the identity, product, marketing and distribution, it’s thrilling to have him back at the helm,” Davies said about Dunkerton’s return. Superdry is positioning itself as a serious contender in the performance-meets-lifestyle segment within Australia. By blending athletic culture with modish design and everyday practicality, the brand is building a compelling narrative around movement, motivation and a bold identity. “Superdry has an edge on the competitors. We can live in the technical outerwear space, we can live in the workwear space and we can live in the streetwear space. We’ve got this relationship that we’ve locked into for over a decade, and we can move the brand forward. We’re very excited and very well positioned for growth,” Davies said.