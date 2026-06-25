BusinessSupply chain

What could Apple’s Intel chip deal really achieve?

Intel and Apple logos
Reported Apple-Intel deal remains years away.
By Reuters
Apple turning to Intel for chips, as Washington announced last week, has the neat logic of necessity meeting ambition. But it is not that simple, as analysts say any advanced Intel chip will take two to three years to make and even longer to translate into gains due to the long and exacting production process. A deal – which neither company has formally announced – would pair Intel’s effort to rebuild its credibility as a contract chipmaker with Apple’s search for more manufacturing capa

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$28 +GST per month. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
EOFY OFFER

IR Pro - Annual

$199 +GST per year. (Auto renews at $312+GST (full rate) annually.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Big C Tsim Sha Tsui
Supermarkets IR Pro

What Big C’s two-speed model says about value and convenience retail

Michael Baker
The Louis ship by Louis Vuitton
Store design

Louis Vuitton opens ship-inspired concept store in Shanghai

Kaycee Enerva
Pop Mart Labubu
Gifts & toys

Labubu or Lafufu? New certification service spots the fakes

Irene Dong
Strategy IR Pro

Royal Selangor: A 140-year-old Malaysian pewter brand with a global following

Tong Van
Pandora rings
Regulatory

Pandora, Amazon uncover global China-based counterfeit jewellery network

Sean Cao
Inside HomePro store
Furniture & homewares IR Pro

As Southeast Asia’s home improvement sector slows, who’s feeling the pinch most?

Michael Baker
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay