BusinessStrategy

How technology is helping US discount brand Dollar Tree bounce back

An exterior shot of a Dollar Tree store in Englewood, New Jersey.
“The commitment to leveraging technology for reinvention is why Dollar Tree is bouncing back.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
In a sea of high-and low-Q4 fiscal reports, American discount brand Dollar Tree was able to land out on a fairly high note.  In its latest fiscal release, Dollar Tree reported that its net sales increased by 9 per cent to $5.45 billion. In contrast, same-store net sales increased five per cent, driven by a 6.3 per cent increase in average ticket, partially offset by a 1.2 per cent decline in traffic. Overall, the brand’s gross profit increased by 13.3 per cent, and its gross profit margin

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