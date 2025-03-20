BusinessMarketing

Coke CEO talks most memorable campaigns and the future of AI-driven advertising

A Coke campaign image showing a young man drinking out of a glass bottle at a basketball game
Coke’s 2024 March Madness campaign. Source: Coca-Cola
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Personalisation at scale is top of mind for most brands, but Coca-Cola was one of the first to execute the marketing strategy, and well before the age of artificial intelligence (AI).  Coca‑Cola is best-in-class when it comes to creating marketing moments and creative campaigns that resonate. In 2011, Coke delivered a campaign known internally as “Project Connect” but to the rest of the world it was known as “Share a Coke”. It was a first-of-its-kind campaign where Coke swapped ou

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay