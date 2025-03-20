Featured PostFashion & accessories

G-Star Raw seals new Australasian partner

a model in G-Star fashion
G-Star Raw has made a comeback to Australia and New Zealand. (Source: Supplied)
By Sean Cao

Denim brand G-Star Raw has made a comeback to Australia and New Zealand after a four-year hiatus.

The company has signed a deal with Good Products & Co for the distribution of its products in the two markets. The brand is now stocked at David Jones, The Iconic, Glue Store and Culture Kings.

G-Star said it plans to expand in Australia and New Zealand by boosting wholesale growth and launching new retail stores this year.

The comeback is led by a fresh collection that offers a contemporary reinterpretation of classic G-Star pieces.

“We look forward to reconnecting with our Australian customers, who were among the first international markets to embrace our brand when we initially expanded globally,” said Rob Schilder, CEO of G-Star.

“As we enter a new phase of accelerated growth and global expansion, we cannot wait to bring our latest innovative designs to denim enthusiasts in Australia,” he added.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in the Netherlands, G-Star Raw is known for its premium denim products, signature craftsmanship and progressive aesthetic. 

WHP Global acquired a majority stake in the company in late 2023.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Marketing

Who Gives A Crap, Heaps Normal partner to address sanitation problem

Celene Ignacio
Supermarkets IR Pro

Exclusive: The thinking behind Coles’ revamped Chadstone flagship store

Tamera Francis
Strategy

Step One founder outlines the secret to selling 15 million pairs in seven years

Morganne Kopittke
Strategy

Piercing salon SkinKandy heads across the Tasman

Celene Ignacio
Gifts & toys

Toys R Us to acquire arts and crafts retailer Riot

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay