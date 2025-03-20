G-Star Raw seals new Australasian partner

Denim brand G-Star Raw has made a comeback to Australia and New Zealand after a four-year hiatus.

The company has signed a deal with Good Products & Co for the distribution of its products in the two markets. The brand is now stocked at David Jones, The Iconic, Glue Store and Culture Kings.

G-Star said it plans to expand in Australia and New Zealand by boosting wholesale growth and launching new retail stores this year.

The comeback is led by a fresh collection that offers a contemporary reinterpretation of classic G-Star pieces.

“We look forward to reconnecting with our Australian customers, who were among the first international markets to embrace our brand when we initially expanded globally,” said Rob Schilder, CEO of G-Star.

“As we enter a new phase of accelerated growth and global expansion, we cannot wait to bring our latest innovative designs to denim enthusiasts in Australia,” he added.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in the Netherlands, G-Star Raw is known for its premium denim products, signature craftsmanship and progressive aesthetic.

WHP Global acquired a majority stake in the company in late 2023.