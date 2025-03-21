BusinessLuxury

Swarovski reports annual sales growth as turnaround in full motion

Swarovski x Ariana Grande bracelet
Swarovski has posted sales growth for the year December 31.


Swarovski has posted sales growth for the year December 31, which management described as major progress thanks to its ongoing turnaround strategy.

The company’s revenue rose 6 per cent to €1.906 billion (US$2 billion), while like-for-like sales were up 8 per cent.

By region, Europe like-for-like sales jumped 11 per cent and the Americas grew 10 per cent. Asia also recorded a 3 per cent uplift despite China’s slowdown.

Jewellery sales grew 9 per cent, three times higher than the general market, and lab-grown diamond sales more than doubled versus the previous year.

On the bottom line, EBITDA was up double-digits, and operating profit was fully positive for the first time in five years.

CEO Alexis Nasard said the “strong and consistent results” were delivered in a difficult and volatile environment thanks to the company’s transformation strategy – ‘Luxignite’.

“In 2025, instability in our operating environment will likely persist, but as we celebrate our 130th anniversary, our focus will remain on the disciplined execution of our strategy, with a continued focus on superlative creativity, strategic investments, and financial rigour,” Nasard added.

