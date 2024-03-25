How teen Sofia Sacoor started an athleisure brand to support kids with diabetes

shared her motivation behind the brand, and the profound mission driving this youthful endeavour. The story so far Sacoor was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes as an eight-year-old in 2016. She had to change her daily habits to control her insulin levels and conserve her energy. During the pandemic, she had to be under a strict lockdown due to her weakened immune system. It was during this period of self-reflection that she realised being able to purchase insulin was a privilege and not something to be taken for granted. She became aware of numerous cases of children who could not afford insulin. Enter SÜ1. The athleisure brand was created with a clear purpose, to support children with Type 1 diabetes. “Witnessing the financial challenges faced by many in managing this condition motivated me to take action. As a young girl, I saw an opportunity to leverage my ambition and compassion to create positive change,” she told Inside Retail. Thus, the brand was born as a means to raise funds and awareness for this cause, offering hope and support to those in need. The overall mission With the brand, Sacoor’s goal is to provide a sense of solidarity for children and adolescents who don’t have the financial means to obtain the medication they need to control this chronic condition. The concept behind the brand’s charitable initiative is straightforward. For every purchase made on the website, 20 Arab Emirates dirham (approximately US$5) will be donated to partnering charity institutions. “Through our apparel, we aim to not only provide quality athleisure wear but also foster a sense of community and support for those battling this condition. My aim is not only to provide direct support to children with T1D (Type 1 diabetes) but also to raise awareness about this condition,” she added. Having been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes herself, Sacoor intimately understands the daily struggles and challenges faced by individuals with this condition. Witnessing the inequality in access to essential resources like insulin further fueled her determination to make a difference. “By allocating a portion of the proceeds to support children in need, particularly those battling T1D, I hope to provide them with the same opportunities and resources that have been crucial to my journey,” she noted. The pop-up The pop-up store at Sunway Pyramid in Malaysia is a significant milestone for the brand. According to Sacoor, the first objective is to spread the word and create awareness of Type 1 diabetes and SÜ1 outside of the UAE. The second objective is to donate a portion of the proceeds from the pop-up, 25 MYR from every sale, to Sunway Medical Centre’s paediatric wing where it can directly support children with Type 1 diabetes. The brand chose to collaborate with Sunway Medical Centre due to its longstanding commitment to paediatric care and its dedication to supporting children facing chronic health issues. “We’re excited to engage with the Malaysian community, spread positivity, and make a meaningful difference through our initiative,” Sacoor said. Embodying a fusion According to Sacoor, the brand fuses fashion, philanthropy and entrepreneurship. “Fashion serves as a vehicle for raising awareness and fostering community, while philanthropy lies at the heart of our mission, driving our commitment to social responsibility,” she stressed. She went on to say that the entrepreneurship component enables the brand to translate her passion and vision into solutions, empowering SÜ1 to create positive change on a global scale. The decision to start an athleisure brand is tied to the importance of maintaining one’s fitness when living with Type 1 diabetes, she said. SÜ1’s current range includes T-shirts, hoodies, sweaters, shorts and trousers. Sacoor noted that the team has put a lot of thought and effort into trying to design clothes that express happiness and a sense of hope. “One of the main messages in our products is ‘A Ripple of Smiles’ meaning that the act of purchasing the clothes from SÜ1 will result in a ripple of smiles from the shopper to the child who gains from the donation – transmitting exactly our purpose,” she pointed out. Final thoughts Sacoor’s advice to young entrepreneurs is to embrace resilience, determination, and continuous learning. “Pursue your passions relentlessly, and don’t let age or perceived limitations deter you from your goals. Seek guidance from mentors, stay adaptable, and never lose sight of your purpose,” the 17-year-old explained. From a practical perspective, she said that she is lucky to have people around her who advise and guide her on how to succeed with the business since she is still attending school in the UAE. “Balancing business endeavours with academic responsibilities may pose challenges, but meticulous planning and unwavering commitment can help overcome them,” she said. Above all, she said one should try to learn as much as possible by understanding how to run a business and all the implications inherent to that and take small steps towards the ultimate goal. “Do not expect things to get done straight away and be very patient. It might take more time than you expect but, in the end, persistence and consistency are the main tools to achieve our dreams,” she elaborated. Ultimately, Sacoor believes every challenge is an opportunity for growth, and success often lies beyond the comfort zone.