Brandbank Group CEO Peter Halkett departs after nine months

Brandbank Group CEO Peter Halkett has vacated the position just less than a year after his appointment, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The Australian Financial Review (AFR) also reported that the fashion company has already informed its suppliers and employees that a new CEO will be named in due course.

A retail industry CEO told the AFR that there was “no chemistry” between Halkett and the company.

Brandbank appointed Halket last July, succeeding David Thomas who served the company as CEO for four years.

Before joining Brandbank, Halkett was CEO of New Zealand fashion retailer Moochi.

Brandbank Group is one of Australia’s largest speciality fashion retailers whose brand portfolio includes Seed Heritage, Unison, Commonry, Allkinds, Kikki.K and Fine-Day.