CareersFashion & accessories

Brandbank Group CEO Peter Halkett departs after nine months

(Source: Peter Halkett/LinkedIn)
By Celene Ignacio

Brandbank Group CEO Peter Halkett has vacated the position just less than a year after his appointment, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The Australian Financial Review (AFR) also reported that the fashion company has already informed its suppliers and employees that a new CEO will be named in due course.

A retail industry CEO told the AFR that there was “no chemistry” between Halkett and the company.

Brandbank appointed Halket last July, succeeding David Thomas who served the company as CEO for four years.

Before joining Brandbank, Halkett was CEO of New Zealand fashion retailer Moochi.

Brandbank Group is one of Australia’s largest speciality fashion retailers whose brand portfolio includes Seed Heritage, Unison, Commonry, Allkinds, Kikki.K and Fine-Day.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Appointments & exits

Retail appointments of the week

Inside Retail
Why Aussies aren't wearing the clothes they own. Bigstock
Sustainability IR Pro

How retailers are tackling textile waste as Aussies overconsume

Aron Lewin
Financial

Premier Investments sales, profits increase in first half

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Financial

Anchorage Capital settles on David Jones deal, heralding new era

Robert Stockdill
Store tech IR Pro

“A big opportunity”: Amazon betting big on palm-only payment tech

Anil Prabha