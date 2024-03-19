SA supermarket Saints Road Foodland named IGA Retailer of the Year

South Australian independent supermarket Saints Road Foodland has been named IGA International Retailer of the Year at the recent awards ceremony held in Las Vegas.

The award recognises excellence in retailing and the positive advancement of the IGA brand.

Saints Road Foodland was opened in 2019 and has since made a significant impact with its delivery of South Australian produce, food and beverages, and world-class service, all housed under a multi-million dollar fit-out.

Last year, the grocery store was awarded the annual IGA National Retailer of the Year, IGA National Large Store of the Year, and IGA National Large Grocery and General Merchandise Department of the Year.

“We are incredibly proud of the Saints Foodland store, which has reached the pinnacle of the retail industry and once again puts Foodland IGA on the global stage,” said Franklin dos Santos, CEO, Foodland Supermarkets.

“To be recognised among more than 6000 independent retailers from around the world truly reflects the ongoing passion and commitment from the Chapley Group to exceed customer and supplier expectations time and time again.”

According to dos Santos, Saints Road Foodland aims to continue its mission to deliver South Australians with an elevated, premium shopping experience.

The store puts a lot of emphasis on energy conservation. It has over 550 solar panels installed, LED lights throughout the store, and a partnership with OzHarvest to reduce food waste.

Furthermore, the supermarket boasts an extensive cheese bar, an in-house cafe and bakery, an onsite butcher and charcuterie/smallgoods selection, and a seafood offering.

“Saints Road Foodland is more than just a supermarket; it’s a destination,” dos Santos concluded.