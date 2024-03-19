Why Shona Joy is filling in the missing piece of the circular fashion puzzle

ed in repairs, discussions around circular fashion for premium brands are often limited to rental and resale marketplaces. Australian label Shona Joy is expanding its circular fashion economy to now include repairs, taking the road less travelled but in the company of brands such as Nudie Jeans. “We’ve decided to prioritise repair with the focus on ensuring the garments we are producing are being worn for longer, with the hope that our garments can be kept in a suitable condition to be able to offer resale or repair down the line,” Shona Joy’s chief operating officer, Danielle Millar, told Inside Retail. “As a fashion house and consumer goods brand, we are very aware of our environmental impact and recognise that we still have a long way to go when it comes to minimising our footprint across the entire lifecycle of our products,” she added. To enter the circular fashion economy in a meaningful way, Shona Joy signed with Rntr to be its first fashion label partner for the launch of its repair service. If it’s broke, fix it Shona Joy’s design philosophy hits the trifecta; less excess and timeless usage, and a focus on quality – resulting in well-crafted garments for consumers. The garments are consciously designed to be interchangeable with each other, so consumers can add to their wardrobes across seasons with designs that will withstand the test of time, as opposed to styles that quickly fade out of fashion. “Offering garment repairs is the natural next step for us in extending the life cycle of our garments for our customers, protecting garments beyond the wear and tear that comes from wearing on high rotation so that they can continue to be worn and loved for years to come,” said Millar. Extending the lifecycle of wardrobe investment pieces allows consumers to maximise value and not replace an item they already own. “Like anything, [garments] can be exposed to elements that cause wear and tear or accidental damage, so the repairs service ensures that our garments can continue to be worn in life’s monumental celebrations and the day-to-day,” explained Millar. Shona Joy’s repair launch with Rntr will initially include replacing missing buttons, repairing tears or holes, replacing zippers, or mending broken straps – with plans to expand and evolve based on demand. “Consumers are becoming even more selective in deciding which brands they choose to purchase from, and in ensuring these brands align with their personal values, with a commitment to responsible business practices and to improving the world around them,” said Millar. “As such, there is more pressure than ever on brands to take steps toward transparency, and circularity,” she added. Repair doesn’t come easy But despite the pressure for fashion brands to engage in the circular economy, there are obstacles to creating sustainable initiatives. Much like the rental and resale markets in their infancy, brands have reservations about how the launch of repair services will affect their bottom line. “From a commercial perspective, there is often a concern that circularity will lead to consumers buying less, driving down demand for new seasons or new arrivals,” shared Millar. “I think there has historically been reservations around adapting to this new way of thinking for the uncertainty of what it will mean for the bottom line, however, there are ways to make circularity beneficial for brands by having a focus on driving down excess and maximising value,” she added. The original quality of the garment is also a factor in both allowing and incentivising consumers to repair their existing wardrobe. “Our garments are designed to stand the test of time and to be worn again and again – this is evident in our materials, designs and throughout our manufacturing processes,” said Millar. “As such, the biggest challenge for us was finding the right partner who could uphold these standards and maintain the integrity of our garments.” While garment repairs won’t move new units, active participation in the circular fashion economy is a powerful indication of a brand’s values for consumers. “If anything, extending the life cycle of a garment delays a potential re-purchase, however, we strongly believe in the importance of encouraging our customers to shop consciously, and preserve the pieces they purchase,” explained Millar.