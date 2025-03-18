Snuggle Hunny, Purebaby, Sheet Society top online sustainability perceptions

Snuggle Hunny, Purebaby, and Sheet Society are perceived as the most sustainable online brands in the Online CX Index, Australia’s first and only online retailer performance platform powered by real data.

This month, the Online CX Index, a partnership between Inside Retail and Humii, covered sustainability perception using metrics such as commitment, community, supply chain, product, packaging, and authenticity.

“Consumers today are more conscious than ever, looking beyond just products and prices – they want to support brands that align with their values,” said Mareile Osthus, Humii’s co-founder and CEO.

“If sustainability messaging is unclear, inconsistent, or buried deep in the fine print, it can lead to skepticism and missed opportunities for connection. When a brand’s commitment to sustainability is clear and seamlessly integrated into the online journey, it builds trust, fosters loyalty, and can even be the deciding factor in a purchase.”

Snuggle Hunny: Dominates with genuine, transparent approach to sustainability

Snuggle Hunny’s impact page, Osthus explains, makes a strong impression on customers by clearly laying out the brand’s sustainability agenda for people, planet, and the community.

The baby and toddler wear retailer’s Giving Back page also highlights its genuine care for people, further strengthening its commitment to making a difference.

“What truly set Snuggle Hunny apart was their use of clear examples and statistics, which left shoppers feeling that their sustainability efforts were not just statements, but tangible actions,” said Osthus.

Osthus also pointed out that Snuggle Hunny shows how it brings to life its pledge for diversity and inclusion, while its sustainability drop-down feature ensures shoppers accessibility to relevant sustainability information at a glance.

Furthermore, Osthus praised the company’s use of the word ‘organic’ in its product titles, reinforcing how it prioritises a natural and effective way to achieve sustainability.

“If shoppers had one request? They’d love to see eco-friendly shipping options at checkout – or the opportunity to opt in for a donation,” said Osthus.

Purebaby: Boasts of a thoughtful, evident sustainability journey

Another baby and kids’ clothing retailer excelled in the sustainability space, thanks to its engaging video explaining its mission, enabling customers to connect with the brand in a deeper way.

In addition, customers can make informed choices about their purchases, as Purebaby lists the various fabrics it uses along with their descriptions on the company’s fabric page.

Purebaby’s edge is its beautifully crafted product pages, which feature simple icons that help customers filter and quickly find items that suit their preferences.

The brand’s sustainability initiatives go beyond that, with items packaged in biodegradable materials and a donation drive for pre-loved clothing that supports the push for a circular economy.

“A small improvement noted by shoppers? A dedicated ‘Sustainability’ tab would make their initiatives easier to find, rather than being tucked under About Us,” said Osthus.

Sheet Society: Leads in straightforward messaging

Sheet Society prioritises simplicity with user-friendly icons and clear, concise explanations that address questions about product sustainability, sourcing and manufacturing, and packaging and shipping.

The brand’s B-Certification further strengthens its reputation, exemplifying what it means to be a leader and it displays its sustainability credentials on every product page.

However, one thing is missing: “Shoppers said they would love to learn more about future goals and projects,” according to Osthus.

Visibility drives impact: The role of clear sustainability messaging

Sustainability commitment involves not only product sourcing, packaging, and used items donation drives; it also needs clear and transparent relaying of information.

“Customers should easily see and understand a retailer’s efforts, ideally with measurable goals and concrete actions. Product descriptions should explicitly state where an item is made and what makes it more sustainable,” said Osthus.

“Yet too often, this information is buried in a brand’s sustainability mission rather than being visible on the product page itself. That’s a missed opportunity.”

Osthus recommended using labels such as ‘recycled materials’, ‘vegan’, and ‘responsibly sourced’ to guide shoppers, sparing them the hassle of reading lengthy descriptions.

Moreover, retailers may also make the extra effort to provide customers the information on how their orders are shipped and what packaging was used.

“And for those that offer customers the option to contribute to a good cause – whether by rounding up at checkout, contributing to a donation or choosing carbon-neutral delivery – it’s not just a meaningful initiative, but also a way to foster a community around shared values,” said Osthus.

“You’d be surprised how many shoppers genuinely want to give back when given the chance.”

Inside Retail global head of news Robert Stockdill said it was gratifying to see three brands demonstrate clear, equivocal commitments to implementing sustainable practices in their business and – most importantly – sharing their journey with customers.

“There is a misplaced perception in some parts of the market that consumers have deprioritised brands’ sustainability records in the wake of higher living costs and inflation,” he said. “That is certainly not true for the vast majority of consumers who still expect manufacturers and brands to play their part in working towards a sustainable future for the planet.

“These three brands stand out for not only their actions, but the clear way they have communicated what they do, without preaching to customers. Other brands would be wise to take note and follow their examples.”