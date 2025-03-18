Two Australian fashion events partner up in Sydney show  

Splash Sydney Show has partnered with the Australian Fashion Council’s (AFC) Australian Fashion Week (AFW), to help showcase local designers on the global stage.

On May 14 and 15, the collaborative project ‘AFW presents the Atelier powered by Splash’ will showcase contemporary fashion brands at Carriageworks, alongside the runway shows.

This will follow Splash Sydney Show’s event at Walsh Bay on May 12 and 13, highlighting lifestyle, resort, and swimwear brands.

Splash Sydney Show and AFW aim to deliver a guest list of international delegates, strengthen both resources, and appeal to buyers, the media, and the industry.

Participating designers include Liandra, Spell, Pared Eyewear and Sol Sana.

“We are excited to be able to expand the opportunity to brands to participate in the Atelier powered by Splash at AFC Australian Fashion Week, delivering global exposure, access to high-profile buyers, and meaningful connections with industry professionals to more Australian designers and brands,” said Jenny Nakkan, founder of Splash Sydney Show.

“The natural synergies and complementary fit of this partnership truly reflect our shared vision for an Australian industry event that supports our local industry at all stages of business and solidifies Australia’s place on the fashion map.”