CareersFashion & accessories

Kellie Hush appointed CEO of AFC’s Australian Fashion Week 2025

Kellie Hush
The AFC has named Kellie Hush as CEO of the Australian Fashion Week this year. (Source: Supplied)
By Celene Ignacio

The Australian Fashion Council (AFC) has named Kellie Hush as CEO of the Australian Fashion Week this year.

“We have consistently emphasised that the AFC cannot achieve this alone – we need to mobilise a dedicated team,” said Marianne Perkovic, AFC chair.

“With Kellie’s extensive industry experience, long-standing relationships, and deep understanding of the AFC, the board is confident there is no better person to lead Fashion Week 2025 during this pivotal time for both the event and the industry.”

Hush’s experiences include being the editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar Australia and as acting CEO of the AFC, where she is also a founding director.

Meanwhile, the AFC has also appointed Jacqui Brown as the head of operations and Zoe Davis as the head of strategic partnerships for the Australian Fashion Week.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Travel retail IR Pro

Luxury shopping extravaganza: DFS marks milestone at The Londoner Macao

Anil Prabha
Strategy IR Pro

From supplements to skincare: Why wellness brand Swiish is entering beauty

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Marketing IR Pro

What’s love got to do with it? Retailers rethink Valentine’s Day campaigns

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Sustainability IR Pro

What is the say-do gap, and what does it mean for sustainable retailers?

Tamera Francis
Sustainability

The Outnet partners with ELV Denim in collection using deadstock fabric

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay