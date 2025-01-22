Kellie Hush appointed CEO of AFC’s Australian Fashion Week 2025

The Australian Fashion Council (AFC) has named Kellie Hush as CEO of the Australian Fashion Week this year.

“We have consistently emphasised that the AFC cannot achieve this alone – we need to mobilise a dedicated team,” said Marianne Perkovic, AFC chair.

“With Kellie’s extensive industry experience, long-standing relationships, and deep understanding of the AFC, the board is confident there is no better person to lead Fashion Week 2025 during this pivotal time for both the event and the industry.”

Hush’s experiences include being the editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar Australia and as acting CEO of the AFC, where she is also a founding director.

Meanwhile, the AFC has also appointed Jacqui Brown as the head of operations and Zoe Davis as the head of strategic partnerships for the Australian Fashion Week.