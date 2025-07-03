Emotional burnout is climbing in retail – and the warning signs are clear

As strenuous schedules, rising living costs and the trend of ‘poly-employment’ become entrenched realities, more retail workers are reporting stress, disengagement and emotional fatigue at the end of their shifts, and the industry is feeling the aftermath.

A recent report by workforce management platform Deputy found that the emotional wellbeing of Australia’s shift workers is showing signs of strain, according to new data tracking post-shift sentiment.

Retail recorded the lowest “net happiness score” of any industry in this year’s Shift Pulse Report.

Retail shift workers were among the least satisfied, showing signs of rising stress and low morale compared to other industries. Workers in outpatient care, in-home care and beauty services reported high levels of happiness due to stable hours and meaningful work.

For those on the frontline of managing and supporting retail workers, the warning signs are readily apparent, with one of the major warning signs being disengagement and withdrawal.

“When employees begin to be more silent, share less and show less enthusiasm or energy in their interactions, this can signal underlying stress or exhaustion,” Gabrielle Roux, founder of the Human Strategist, told Inside Retail.

“If you notice a shift in behaviour where an employee is isolating themselves from the team or avoiding their usual tasks, it’s important to address the issue early on. These changes, though subtle, can often indicate emotional burnout or a deeper challenge that requires support,” Roux added.

Poly-employment and unpredictability fueling fatigue

Retail environments are structurally vulnerable to the drivers of burnout, with limited autonomy, inconsistent scheduling, minimal recovery time and an increasing reliance on poly-employment, where workers hold multiple jobs just to make ends meet.

“Two major structural issues stand out: poly-employment and roster unpredictability,” Deputy CFO Emma Seymour said in an interview with Inside Retail.

“Retail workers are increasingly stacking shifts across multiple jobs, often with little control or advance notice. This makes it harder to plan for life outside work and leaves little room for recognition, feedback, or emotional recovery.”

While the flexibility of casual retail work may once have been an advantage, for many, it now compounds stress. Workers are expected to be available at short notice, yet often receive inconsistent hours. The effect is cumulative with less time for rest, unpredictable pay and reduced psychological safety.

“In the age of poly-employment, it’s crucial for organisations to acknowledge that employees have lives outside of the work they do for us, whether it’s spending time with family, attending social events or managing other jobs,” said Roux.

“This split focus can lead to burnout if not addressed. Creating a culture that embraces curiosity, balance, and well-being helps prevent burnout from poly-employment. Leaders who are attuned to the individual needs of their teams can avoid overloading them with unrealistic expectations, offering a more sustainable work experience,” she added.

The implications of ignoring these pressures are serious. Burnout can drive absenteeism, reduce productivity, damage morale and fuel staff turnover, a long-standing challenge in retail. But there are signs that positive interventions can make a difference.

Connection, culture and the cost of isolation

“Smaller-format, brand-led retail — like clothing and personal care – outperforms the broader sector with higher happiness (+0.59 per cent YoY),” said Seymour. “These workplaces often foster a stronger sense of team, offer more predictable schedules, and allow staff to take pride in their roles.”

The solution, according to Roux, lies not in sweeping overhauls, but in rebuilding trust and fostering human connection within teams.

“Autonomy is more important than ever, and it’s rooted in trust,” she said. “When employees feel trusted, they’re more likely to produce high-quality work and take ownership of their tasks. Providing employees with the space to make decisions and even make mistakes is crucial. Leaders often fear mistakes, but it’s through these moments that true learning and growth occur.”

Roux asserts that workplace connection isn’t just a nice-to-have; it’s central to employee wellbeing and performance. When staff feel isolated, engagement and productivity can quickly unravel. As inherently social beings, workers thrive in environments that encourage interaction and belonging.

As experts reiterate, it’s up to leaders to actively build those moments, whether through regular check-ins, team gatherings or collaborative initiatives, warning that without consistent effort, teams risk drifting into disconnection and disengagement.

Ultimately, emotional safety is becoming just as important as physical safety on the shop floor.

“As leaders, we have a responsibility to create spaces where our teams feel safe to be themselves, without walking on eggshells,” said Roux.

“This begins with a culture of empathic leadership. Psychological safety isn’t just a ‘feel-good’ concept; it’s a business-critical factor that drives high performance. When employees feel safe to speak up, make mistakes, challenge the status quo and express themselves without fear of punishment or humiliation, everything changes,” she added.

For retailers, the challenge now is not just to drive foot traffic and meet sales targets, but to support the emotional health of the people behind the counter.

As Seymour concluded, “The data is clear: when shift worker sentiment drops, performance drops with it.”