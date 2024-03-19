Lamy CEO discusses what’s next for the beloved German pen brand post-acquisition

he “Made in Germany” label. The acquisition signals a pivotal moment for both companies, promising to blend Mitsubishi Pencil’s extensive expertise and resources with Lamy’s rich heritage and innovative spirit. The deal According to Steffen Rübke, CEO of C. Josef Lamy GmbH, the company has become more selective in its distribution approach and built the necessary capabilities to prepare for a successful future. “We wanted to focus on the brand’s potential and fully exploit it. Therefore we have been looking for a strong partner with an international sales network, strong e-commerce capabilities as well as a full technology pipeline,” he told Inside Retail. Rübke said that the company was not looking for an investor, but a partner that shares the same values of a family-owned company. “Moreover, a partner who brings in one fell swoop what Lamy would otherwise have had to painstakingly build up over a long period of time,” he added. The search for a new owner took a good nine months and the process was accompanied by professional mergers and acquisitions advisors. “Numerous interested parties were spoken to in order to ensure a successful future for the company and the brand, and with Mitsubishi Pencil, we were able to successfully complete the process,” he noted. The vision Rübke explained that Mitsubishi Pencil has both the capital and the will to invest in the Lamy company and brand. “This will allow us faster development and greater opportunities. Mitsubishi Pencil brings in a large international sales network, expertise in global e-commerce, and expertise in the area of digital writing,” he pointed out. He went on to say that until now, the company has been focusing on the long-term strategic fit. A concrete joint plan to ensure that the partnership is beneficial for both parties will now be developed. “Lamy must become more international and needs a larger international trade and sales network, to make technological leaps in development but also product innovations in the area of digital writing, for example,” he elaborated. Rübke believes that Mitsubishi Pencil can provide all of this as well as the strength to roll out these necessary developments – specific strategies and initiatives are currently still in the works and will be developed together in due course. Innovation is key When it comes to innovation, Rübke said the company has been heavily investing in manufacturing and product development over the past two years, and this has already resulted in positive developments. “For example, the Lamy Safari Note+, the brand’s first stylus for the iPad, will be released this summer. In addition, Lamy is strengthening marketing initiatives and focusing on new communication approaches,” he said. Rübke also noted that the limited-edition Lamy x Harry Potter collection will launch at the end of the year in cooperation with Warner Bros Discovery. And there is more to come. “Regarding Mitsubishi Pencil, the expectations are that the new owner will use their innovative strength, technological expertise and know-how in the field of digital writing, for example, to help develop new innovative products,” he added. Made in Germany For nearly 100 years, Lamy’s “Made In Germany” ethos has been key to the brand, and Rübke reiterated that Mitsubishi Pencil is well aware of that. “One reason for the interest of Mitsubishi Pencil in the Lamy brand is the premium positioning of our products, as they excellently complement and complete the Mitsubishi Pencil product range,” he explained. According to Rübke, Mitsubishi Pencil offers products at lower price points, while Lamy is positioned in the premium segment. Lamy will be maintaining its headquarters and production facilities in Heidelberg. Over the last few years, Lamy has launched a major investment in its production facilities and it will continue to upgrade them where needed. “The production site, the employees, the corresponding product quality and the ‘Made in Germany’ label are an important aspect of the Lamy brand that will receive – if necessary – further investments,” he opined. It is a gem Shedding light on the acquisition process, Rübke said it was important to find a partner that valued the Lamy brand, as the brand is well-known for its design competence, quality and the “Made In Germany” premium positioning. “Throughout every talk we had with Mitsubishi Pencil we felt a great appreciation for the company and the Lamy brand. We believe this is due to the fact that, just like Lamy, Mitsubishi Pencil is a family-owned company with a long history,” he said. He is confident that Mitsubishi Pencil understands the brand equity of Lamy and will do everything in its power to preserve its values. “It was important for the Lamy family to find a partner who values the brand because Lamy is a gem,” he stressed. As for what the future holds, Rübke is cautiously optimistic. As this new corporate journey has only begun, a joint solid plan for the future is still being developed, so he has no forward-looking statements to share as of now. “However, it is clear that the new owner is bringing along expertise that is necessary for the successful development of the Lamy brand, and we are very much looking forward to the exchange with Mitsubishi Pencils to benefit from their expertise,” he concluded.