How Ekaya Banaras is introducing a new generation to hand-loomed, couture sarees

rs sets it apart in India’s saturated textile retail landscape. At the heart of the new store lies a captivating fusion of art and architecture – a modular collection of brass pipes intricately woven together to form a mesmerising three-dimensional tapestry. In an exclusive interview with Inside Retail, Palak Shah, CEO of Ekaya Banaras, shared insights into the brand’s vision, ethos, and dedication to preserving India’s rich textile heritage. A recap According to Shah, Ekaya’s story is deeply rooted in her family’s roots in Banaras, a city in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, which is also referred to as Varanasi. “Being the fourth generation in a family renowned as one of the biggest manufacturers of Indian textiles, we’ve always had this burning desire to truly showcase the incredible possibilities of Banarasi textiles,” she told Inside Retail. Back then, Shah said the market was more about what customers wanted rather than what retailers could present to them creatively. “It was like, people were content with the basic Banarasi sarees, but we knew there was so much more potential waiting to be unveiled. We wanted to change the narrative,” she added. Shah reiterated that Banarasi textiles weren’t just meant to be sold; they were meant to be celebrated, cherished and seen as designer pieces – as collectibles. “And I truly believe we’ve managed to shift that perspective over time with our consistent innovations, staying in tune with the times,” she noted. Preserving a 120-year legacy Shah explained that at the core of everything Ekaya Banaras does, there’s a commitment to preserving the rich and timeless treasures of Banarasi textiles. “Over the years, we’ve embraced adaptability, blending tradition with what’s trending to cater to the ever-evolving palate of our consumers,” she said. Through its collaborative approach, the brand aims to bridge the gap between its skilled weavers and the global market. “By empowering them to develop newer and authentic designs, we’re not only preserving tradition but also pushing boundaries consistently, creating something truly unique for a lasting global impact,” she explained. Shah also elaborated that the brand has an unwavering commitment to sustainability. “From the inception to completion, we’re dedicated to producing pieces that are not only beautiful and one-of-a-kind but also environmentally conscious,” she pointed out. Creating timeless pieces Shah believes that in today’s fast-paced world, jumping on every trend bandwagon is not exactly the way forward. “We’re all about creating something timeless, not just trendy. Every single piece we create revolves around craftsmanship and the long intricate handwork that defines Banarasi textiles,” she opined. Her mission is simple. It’s to protect and propel the Banarasi handlooming industry forward. “We’re doing that by constantly innovating with new designs and techniques. We’re all about breaking free from the monotony, inspiring our weavers to think outside the box and create something distinctively exciting,” she stressed. The brand pioneered the collaboration model between designers and weavers in the Indian marketplace, and Shah said this approach has been a game changer for both its brand and the artisans. Collaboration is key “By bringing these creative minds together, we’re not just making beautiful pieces; we’re also fostering innovation, pushing boundaries, building a sense of community and empowerment and ultimately making a positive impact on both ends of the spectrum,” she added. According to Shah, working with cutting-edge designers has allowed the brand to experiment with new techniques and constantly evolve. This collaborative approach has also helped weavers to see their craft in a new light and prepare them for the global stage. The brand showcased its collections at the Paris Haute Couture Week back in 2018, and it made quite an impression. “I think above all, what’s really important is how we’ve shown the world that Banarasi isn’t just for local markets – it’s got a serious global game,” Shah noted. She said that observers are finally recognising its true potential and starting to see how versatile Banarasi products are, and how they can effortlessly transition from a casual daytime saree to a stunning evening gown. The future “I think it’s about time Banarasi fabric got the recognition it deserves – the spotlight it’s been waiting for all along,” she said. Looking ahead, Shah’s goals are clear; it’s all about preserving the brand’s heritage while shaking things up in the global market with its collections, but at the same time keeping its designs wearable. “It’s like hitting that sweet spot where innovation meets practicality,” she opined. Ultimately, Shah believes the brand is not here to follow trends but to set them, and she intends to break down those age-old barriers and get a whole new crowd of younger consumers excited about wearing sarees. “It’s about blending tradition with a fresh, youthful vibe to something as timeless as a saree and we’re just getting started,” she concluded.