IR ProLuxury

What it means to secure a shop front on Armadale’s coveted High Street

Armadale’s High Street is one of the most coveted retail strips. Supplied: High Street Armadale.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Armadale’s High Street has become one of the most expensive shopping destinations in Melbourne and the row of retailers is essentially a who’s who of Australian fashion.  A walk down High Street is a tour of Australia’s most successful fashion brands – including renowned exports Zimmermann, Dion Lee, Silk Laundry, Venroy and Aje as well as national favourites Bassike, Camilla and Marc, Viktoria & Woods and Oroton. All the connotations that come with high street shopping carry th

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now