BusinessStrategy

Piercing salon SkinKandy heads across the Tasman

(Source: Dain Friis/LinkedIn)
By Celene Ignacio

Piercing retailer SkinKandy is expanding into New Zealand, with Westfield Riccarton in Christchurch as its first location in the country.

“Exciting growth continues at SkinKandy. Our international growth journey starts with hoardings up at our first store locations in New Zealand, getting ready to bring the piercing revolution to the amazing people of Aotearoa,” SkinKandy CEO Dain Friis said.

SkinKandy is set to launch both in Riccarton and Manakau in June.

According to Friis, the company will open more sites across major cities in the months to come.

As a promotion, SkinKandy will offer two piercings for the price of one on the first days of opening.

