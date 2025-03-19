Three sustainable retail start-ups to have on your radar

sustainability, without compromising style or function, has already led to world-first designs. Last June, it released the first jacket in the world to have a tapeless zipper, which Campbell debuted at the Paris Olympics swimming trials. The jacket also uses a bio-alloy to make it waterproof, rather than a plastic membrane. “We’re a small company, but we’re the first people in the world to do that because we’re chasing it, constantly looking for innovation, and bringing it to market fast,” Campbell said. Earthletica aims to produce high-performance activewear from 100 per cent recycled materials while maintaining its zero-waste inventory practices as the business scales. Conserving Beauty Natassia Grace founded Conserving Beauty, Australia’s first waterless beauty brand, in 2021. “I think it’s in our name, we always set out to say, ‘Conserving your beauty and the planet.’ That’s really what we are,” Grace told Inside Retail. The brand creates innovative products that help consumers care for their skin and save water, carbon and waste in the process. “We’re half an impact business and half a beauty brand, I feel like we’re in the middle. We’re not just a beauty brand trying to do sustainability,” Grace stated. Conserving Beauty is stocked in both premium beauty retailer Mecca and accessible pharmacy chain Priceline, and its products are desired by a broad range of beauty consumers. Conserving Beauty also has an ongoing partnership with Provenance, the global leader in sustainable marketing technology whose purpose is to drive change through transparency. Provenance uses its Proof Point technology to connect brands’ green claims with evidence from their supply chain, or accredited third-party verification. Grace attributes the brand’s growing success to both product efficacy and supply chain transparency. Zero Co Since launching in 2019, Zero Co has been helping families clean up their homes, themselves and the planet with its range of household and personal care products. The brand is on a mission to ‘untrash the planet’ and solve the environmental crisis with its 10-for-1 promise: for every product sold, Zero Co removes 10 bottles worth of plastic pollution from the world’s oceans, rivers and beaches. In August last year, Zero Co announced it was switching from its previous circular packaging solution to a world-first, paper-based refill system, the ForeverFill. Before, customers decanted product refills into dispensers and returned the pouches to Zero Co, so they could be cleaned, refilled and reused. The new system allows customers to simply slide a paper-based cartridge into a glass bottle. When it’s empty, they can put it in the recycling bin. For Zero Co founder Mike Smith, the two years of research and testing behind the initiative were well worth it. “The solution that will have the most impact in the world is the one that the most people will adopt, and convenience rules adoption,” Smith told Inside Retail. Zero Co’s next step is retail expansion. It aims to launch key product lines in supermarkets, pharmacies and specialty retailers later this year. This story first appeared in Inside Retail’s 2025 Australian Retail Outlook, powered by KPMG. You can download the full report here. Further reading: Snuggle Hunny, Purebaby, Sheet Society top online sustainability perceptions