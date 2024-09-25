“We see our consumers as fans”: Mattel talks DTC opportunities in Asia Pacific

mfort zone, introducing more inclusive Barbie models. This initiative culminated in the launch of its first blind Barbie doll last July, showcasing the company’s commitment to diversity. Capitalising on this momentum and the resurgence of nostalgic trends, Mattel is now setting its sights on more ambitious goals for the Asia Pacific market. Paul Faulkner, senior VP and MD at Mattel Asia Pacific, spoke with Inside Retail about the company’s vision to conquer the burgeoning market. Inside Retail: Can you elaborate on Mattel’s plans to expand its retail presence in Asia Pacific? Paul Faulkner: At Mattel, we want to be a growth partner in the region. We will continue to explore DTC opportunities on a country-by-country basis. We are testing both online and bricks-and-mortar models in China and Australia and refining our learnings into broader DTC plans, so that children and fans can access innovative products that inspire, entertain and develop them to reach their full potential. It is vital we give consumers the absolute best experience possible whether it is online or at retail, and we will continue to learn how best to deploy DTC across the region accordingly. By doing so, we provide consumers with the convenience and accessibility to spark endless imagination and inspire limitless creativity through the power of play. IR: How does Mattel plan to tailor its retail strategy to the diverse markets within Asia Pacific? PF: At Mattel, we have a deep-rooted legacy in Asia Pacific, and we view our consumers as dedicated fans. Our approach is all about driving consumer-centric offerings that balance global consistency with cultural relevance. We look at each market, tailoring our brands across different touchpoints and reframing opportunities. While we focus on common themes across the region, our activations vary based on local consumer behaviour with the goal to provide value for our consumers. We believe that key growth drivers in Apac include licensed toys, collectibles, experiential retail, and educational tech-driven products. IR: What specific cultural nuances and family priorities have you identified as crucial for success in different Asian markets? PF: Each of our products and experiences is designed to deliver an intrinsic value that inspires, entertains, and develops children through play, fostering deep emotional connections and engagement with families. Our Purposeful Play approach informs our innovation and ensures our toys not only provide fun, but also promote positive social and environmental behaviours. In many Asian markets, there’s a strong emphasis on education, with parents prioritising toys that offer developmental benefits. Our Fisher-Price line is particularly valued for its focus on educational play, giving families trusted tools to help nurture their children’s growth, and was highlighted by its recognition at the 2023 Motherhood Choice Awards. After more than 7000 moms across Southeast Asia nominated and voted, Fisher-Price won Best Baby Developmental Toy and Best Baby Play Mat, reinforcing parents’ confidence in our products. We also have the Mattel China Play Lab in Shenzhen, a research and innovation hub for the Chinese market. We host mentoring programs and workshops with schools and educators to promote the power of play and highlight toys’ role in child development. IR: How is Mattel leveraging its manufacturing presence in Asia Pacific to enhance its retail strategy in the region? PF: Asia Pacific plays an integral role in Mattel’s global supply chain and operations, with a manufacturing footprint across key markets such as China, Malaysia, and Indonesia. This underscores our commitment to the region, working closely with our local partners and distributors to support our consumers in the region. For example, the Malaysian plant manufactures 100 per cent of the world’s Hot Wheels singles basic cars. In these manufacturing countries, the local communities have worked with Mattel for decades, with generations of families working and bringing in skilled expertise. This continues to build a community who is passionate about our brands and can help to drive our retail strategy. IR: Beyond Barbie’s recent success, how do you plan to grow other brands like Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price in Asia Pacific? PF: Our strategy is to grow our IP-driven toy business and expand entertainment offerings in Asia Pacific. Building on Barbie’s success, we’re focusing on partnerships with entertainment companies, which complements the growth through toys and licences. Mattel Films, Mattel Television Studios, Digital and Physical Experience divisions also create immersive fan experiences, like the international ‘Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live’ tours. All of these franchise opportunities are an important part of our growth strategy. IR: Can you share more about Mattel’s plans to expand beyond traditional toy retail into entertainment and experiences in Asia Pacific? PF: We believe in the power of play in the region and as part of our plans to expand our entertainment offerings and licences, we are partnering with key brands in the region to amplify our franchises beyond the toy aisle. This is especially true of Barbie as we look at creating Barbie-themed experiences in hotels across Asia Pacific such as the Barbie Ultimate Staycation at Hyatt Kuala Lumpur, Barbie Grand Walkerhill Seoul, as well as Barbie x Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk Japan, which launched in June. Beyond the Barbie-themed hotel experiences, we are also expanding to include retail experiences such as a Barbie Sweets Store in Hangzhou, China, and the Miniso flagship Barbie store in Malaysia. Location-based entertainment is vital to our Asia Pacific strategy, with international tours like ‘Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live’ and ‘Day Out with Thomas’ making stops in Asia. Globally, we also have digital gaming with a purpose to extend physical play to the virtual world. The digital team is tasked with creating digital games and experiences that drive sustained engagement among fans of all ages. We launched five stand-alone titles and seven integrations last year. For example, ‘Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged’ launched this past October 2023 and now has 11 million players in the Hot Wheels Unleashed franchise. ‘Barbie Dreamhouse Tycoon’ launched also this past October and continues to be the number one branded experience on Roblox, achieving more than 285 million unique visits since debut. IR: How do you envision these new ventures complementing Mattel’s core toy business in the region? PF: We see our consumers as fans, and this approach allows us to reframe the opportunity for our brands across different touch points beyond the primary touchpoint of toys. By expanding into new ventures, we’re creating more touchpoints – immersive experiences and environments where fans can engage with our brands beyond toys. This approach complements our core toy business by deepening brand loyalty and creating lasting memories that go beyond childhood. IR: What do you see as the biggest opportunities and challenges for Mattel’s retail growth in Asia over the next few years? PF: Beyond this year, we believe toy industry trends will further improve and will continue to grow over the long term. The fundamentals of the toy industry are strong – toys are an important part of our fans’ lives, and retailers see the category as a strategic lever. The toy industry performed better than anticipated in the first half and was comparable to the prior year period. Building on the premise of Purposeful Play – we will continue to be the trusted partner to parents and ensure each of our products and experiences is designed to deliver an intrinsic value that inspires, entertains, and develops children through play.