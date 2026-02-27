BusinessStrategy

How is Urban Outfitters winning retail’s Q4 race?

Swedish pop singer Zara Larsson in a blue ensemble against a blue background.
Neil Saunders stated, “If Urban Outfitters were a band, they’d be a very harmonious one!”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
In a sea of lacklustre Q4 fiscal reports, American retail giant Urban Outfitters has been a stand-out. In the apparel giant’s latest quarterly earnings report, it was revealed that the wider Urban Outfitters group’s net sales increased by 10.1 per cent to reach a record of US$1.8 billion. Additionally, it was confirmed that the corporation’s total retail segment net sales increased 7.7 per cent, with comparable retail segment net sales increasing by 5.5 per cent. Breaking it down further,

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

harvey norman england
Furniture & homewares

Harvey Norman’s system revenue up in first half, eyes AI-driven growth

Celene Ignacio
dan murphy's interior
Supply chain

Victorian supply chain disruption drags Endeavour’s revenue, profit

Celene Ignacio
olivers bowls
Food & beverage

Oliver’s Real Food wary of overheads amid difficult trading environment

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Coupang bets on Farfetch turnaround while rivals gain ground

Tong Van
A model wearing Hunting Hue's luxury swimwear
Strategy IR Pro

How Hunting Hue is redefining luxury swimwear with wearable art

Tamera Francis
Harvey Norman store
Strategy IR Pro

Harvey Norman bets big on AI as smart home tech reshapes consumer demand

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay