How the rise of post-death consumerism gives new meaning to the CLV metric

als. Though seemingly futuristic, this trend reveals how brands could soon play a role not only in life but in the afterlife as well. Crazy, I know. Post-death consumerism is challenging our traditional understanding of both consumer behaviour and emotional connections, prompting us to rethink how technology and memory intertwine. As the line between the living and the digital world continues to blur, do brands need to consider the implications of extending their relationships with consumers beyond the grave? An emotional evolution in consumer behaviour While at first glance the concept of AI-powered memorials may seem far-fetched, the behaviours driving this shift are deeply rooted in long-standing human needs. At its core, post-death consumerism is shaped by a desire for continuity, connection and legacy – all of which have been hallmarks of human behaviour for centuries. It is the application of AI to these emotions, however, that creates a new, unexpected opportunity for brands. Continuity and Immortality: Human beings have always looked for ways to preserve their identities and extend their influence beyond their lifetime, from creating monuments to passing down family heirlooms. Today, AI offers a digital form of immortality, where consumers can preserve their voice, personality, and even conversations for future generations. This is no longer just about leaving something behind – it’s about maintaining an interactive presence long after death. Brands that tap into this need can offer consumers a form of digital legacy, providing tools for people to live on in the memories – and devices – of their loved ones. Emotional closure and connection: The emotional pull of interacting with a lost loved one is undeniable. AI-powered digital avatars create opportunities for emotional connection that transcend death. Whether it’s a family member speaking with the digital likeness of a deceased parent or a friend receiving advice from a long-lost confidant, the technology offers a personalised form of closure. Brands offering this service become intertwined with intimate and emotionally charged moments, fostering a deep, lasting connection with consumers. The intrigue of novelty: Right now, consumers are drawn to innovation, and the idea of AI-driven posthumous interaction presents an entirely new and intriguing form of technological engagement. Brands can position themselves at the cutting edge of this innovation, offering a futuristic experience that appeals to the growing curiosity about how technology can change our relationship with memory and loss. The numbers speak volumes Though the idea of AI memorials may still sound unconventional, statistics suggest a rapidly growing interest in this type of service. The statistic that 47 per cent of global consumers show interest in post-death consumerism indicates that it is more than a passing curiosity. In fact, 27 per cent of respondents have stated that they would consider creating a digital avatar of themselves with which future generations can interact. This signals a profound shift in how we understand the concept of legacy – not just as something static, like a photograph or written memoir, but as a living, breathing digital presence. These numbers reflect the wider shift in consumer attitudes, where the lines between digital and physical realities are increasingly blurred. Brands must not only recognise this shift but find ways to engage with it authentically. A case study in digital legacy: Replika An active example of post-death consumerism can be found in Replika, an AI chatbot initially designed to mirror the personalities of living individuals. As the platform evolved, users began to engage with Replika to preserve the memory and digital presence of loved ones who had passed away. By programming the chatbot with personal data, users can replicate conversations and interactions, allowing them to maintain a sense of connection with the deceased. For many, Replika offers a way to keep the voice, wisdom, and personality of a loved one alive long after they’re physically gone. Though it wasn’t originally designed for this purpose, Replika has organically become a tool for memorialisation, demonstrating how technology is naturally expanding into the emotional landscapes of memory and loss. The success of Replika highlights key emotional drivers behind post-death consumerism. Memory preservation: The chatbot offers consumers a chance to preserve a loved one’s voice, conversational patterns, and emotional presence. It is a living archive of memories with which one can interact. Connection with future generations: The platform enables an ongoing relationship, in which future generations can experience interactions with those who came before them in a dynamic and conversational format. Personalised legacy: Replika offers users the ability to shape their own digital presence, ensuring that their legacy is as nuanced and personal as they want it to be. While Replika wasn’t initially designed as a posthumous tool, its uptake for this purpose reveals a consumer-driven demand for technology that allows people to engage with the memories and personalities of those they’ve lost. At the heart of post-death consumerism are powerful emotional drivers that create opportunities for brands to build new, deeper relationships with their audience. I’ve listed the drivers below. The need for comfort: The ability to engage with an AI avatar of a loved one offers significant emotional comfort to those dealing with loss. It provides an outlet for grief and a means to maintain an emotional bond, which is something traditional memorials or photos cannot offer. For brands, positioning themselves as facilitators of this emotional continuity can foster trust and loyalty. Immortality: The idea of digital immortality taps into a primal desire for significance and impact. Humans naturally want to feel that our existence matters, even after we’re gone. By providing a way to extend our personal influence beyond death, brands can engage with consumers on a deeply existential level. Memories: As humans, we are hardwired to reminisce and hold on to memories. By creating avatars that can mimic the voice, gestures, and personality of the deceased, AI creates a nostalgic experience that allows people to relive those meaningful moments. Brands that facilitate this type of emotional connection will be seen as pioneers of a new form of memory-making. The ethical considerations With such profound emotional connections at stake, brands must tread carefully. The creation of posthumous digital avatars raises a lot of ethical concerns around privacy, data usage and consent. Who has the right to create or interact with these digital personas? How can companies ensure they are respectful of the deceased’s wishes while meeting the emotional needs of the living? These questions will need to be answered if brands are to embrace this emerging trend fully. Conclusion While the idea of interacting with deceased loved ones through AI-powered avatars might seem far off to some, the growing consumer interest indicates that it may soon become a mainstream part of our digital lives. For brands, this trend opens up opportunities to extend their influence and create lasting emotional connections that could transcend life itself. Post-death consumerism could offer brands the chance to be part of something much deeper than traditional commerce – an opportunity to help consumers navigate grief, preserve legacy, and connect with future generations. As technology continues to evolve, so will the ways in which we engage with the past, present and future, making post-death consumerism a key area for brands to explore in the years to come.