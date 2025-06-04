Woolworths launches The Kitchenary as it swallows up Beak & Johnston

Woolworths has renamed B&J The Kitchen to The Kitchenary following its acquisition of Beak & Johnston Holdings earlier this year.

Formerly part of the Beak & Johnston group, B&J The Kitchen owns convenience food brands such as Strength Meals Co, Simmone Logue, Pasta Master and Artisano.

Beak & Johnston will continue operating and producing slow-cooked meats out of their Greenacre facility. B&J The Kitchen, whose flagship production site is located in Arndell Park, Western Sydney, and B&J New Zealand will transition to The Kitchenary.

Now 100 per cent owned by Woolworths, The Kitchenary provides more than 800,000 chilled and frozen meals each week across Australia and New Zealand. It is part of the retail group’s long-term investment in local food manufacturing.

The business will continue to provide high-quality meal solutions for retailers and foodservice partners, and the current team will continue to run operations.

“The name ‘The Kitchenary’ reflects our passion for food, creativity and craftsmanship,” said Ray Hanly, CEO of The Kitchenary. “It’s a fresh identity that better represents who we are today, and where we’re heading, while staying true to the quality and values that built our reputation.”

The new identity also represents opportunities for future growth, with Investment already underway across expanded capabilities, proprietary product development, and deeper customer alignment across Australia and New Zealand, Hanly added.