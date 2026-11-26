into everyday life as it approaches its 10th year. The store is Eva’s third retail location, following Carlton House and Surry Hills House, and its most substantial expression of the brand to date. Eva reached 100,000 customers in 2026 and has opened three showrooms in three years. It has grown from a mattress-in-a-box business into a furniture and homewares offering. For Amanda Niu and Ken Lau, Eva’s co-founders, Richmond represents the culmination of that development, bringing the business into a precinct alongside furniture brands it has admired throughout its journey. Finding its place on Church Street Eva’s earlier showrooms were destination stores, deliberately positioned outside the obvious furniture districts. Church Street offered an opportunity to take a different approach. Niu said the team first saw the building in November last year and joked about the possibility of securing such an address. When it remained available in February, they reconsidered whether the move was within reach. “It’s taken us the better part of a decade, but we finally feel we have the product range and the credibility to hold our own on this street,” she told Inside Retail. The location also provides something Eva’s existing stores could not offer in the same measure. Carlton House and Surry Hills House occupy heritage buildings of 130sqm and 125sqm, respectively, making Richmond more than three times the size of either. That additional space allows Eva to show how its products work in larger homes, present its entire range, and bring furniture from its development pipeline into the showroom. Rather than simply increasing display capacity, the flagship gives the business more room to explore what customers might need next. Translating the brand into a new setting Richmond House required a design different from Eva’s earlier stores. Carlton occupies a Victorian terrace, while Surry Hills House dates back to 1858, giving both spaces an existing residential character. Richmond arrived as a comparatively anonymous shell, with white walls, concrete floors, large windows and a symmetrical facade. Working with design studio In Addition, which has designed all three Eva stores, the business leaned into the building’s resemblance to a warehouse apartment or loft, rather than attempting to re-create the heritage character of its predecessors. The brief was to make Eva feel more mature and elevated while preserving the warmth that defines its showrooms. Polished matte concrete, timber flooring, and darker walnut joinery bring a softer character to the building, while beams and columns help establish a more intimate scale. “The real challenge was making 408sqm feel intimate and cosy rather than overwhelmed with furniture,” Niu explained. A new internal courtyard creates a pause between Church Street and the showroom, and a widened staircase aligned with the entrance draws visitors through the space. Creating rooms rather than product displays Inside, loosely defined rooms guide customers through living, dining and kitchen settings before introducing a guest bedroom featuring Eva’s Slideaway Sofa Bed and a bedroom beyond. A single step provides separation between areas without relying on walls, allowing visitors to see how different settings relate to one another. Upstairs, the environment becomes quieter, with enclosed rooms, a materials library and a conversation pit designed to encourage lingering. The layout presents furniture within the activities and relationships of a home, rather than as a succession of individual products. For Niu, that residential feeling is the thread connecting Eva’s stores, despite their architectural differences. “What makes an Eva showroom was never the four walls, it’s the feeling when you walk in, like arriving at a friend’s house,” she said. Richmond tests whether that experience can translate into a larger, more contemporary building. The aim is to give customers room to discover products naturally, while demonstrating that comfort and familiarity depend as much on how a space is arranged as on the building itself. Giving customers a role in development Beyond presenting the existing collection, Richmond House will introduce new furniture to the public before it officially launches. The larger footprint gives Eva space to collect feedback while products can still be refined, with retail staff trained to identify what visitors appreciate, question or find missing. Those observations are passed directly to product and marketing teams. “It’s why we’ve shelved projects that didn’t hit the brief, and why we’d rather hear ‘not quite’ in the showroom than find out after launch,” Niu explained. The flagship also expands Eva’s capacity for consultations and community activity. Its materials library supports product appointments and trade consultations, while interior design guidance forms part of the broader showroom experience. Virtual appointments provide an alternative for customers who cannot visit a store. Alongside that practical support, Richmond will create more room for events and collaborations with local creatives. Melbourne designer, illustrator and maker Beci Orpin is undertaking Eva’s first artist residency this quarter, giving visitors another reason to engage with the space beyond a furniture purchase. Building relationships through service Most of Eva’s retail team members have experience in interior design or architecture, helping make product and design guidance a natural part of conversation with customers. Training places emphasis on listening, understanding how people live, and sharing those insights with the wider business. Staff also follow up personally with visitors. “We never want anyone to feel they’ve walked onto a sales floor,” Niu said. That approach complements the showroom’s residential layout, where places to sit and spend time support a more relaxed interaction with the team. Eva does not have a formal loyalty or membership program, but Niu said about one-in-four customers return to purchase from the business again. In a category where major purchases can be years apart, retention centres on remaining useful rather than encouraging constant replacement. Customers receive care information and suggestions for complementary pieces, while showroom teams maintain contact. “A home gets furnished one piece at a time, and with a tight range, customers come back to fill out the rest of their home with Eva,” Niu explained. Connecting the store and the online purchase Behind the relaxed setting, Eva uses Shopify POS connected to Shopify Plus, bringing online and showroom orders together against the same stock. Inventory visibility helps staff explain availability and timing, while customers can choose delivery dates up to three months ahead. The business also tracks online orders influenced by showroom visits, recognising that someone may test a sofa before buying it later from home. Staff record visitor details and conversations to help identify those purchases, giving Eva a clearer view of the store’s contribution beyond transactions completed there. Eva has also used Claude to build an internal retail dashboard, letting showroom teams access relevant metrics without repeatedly having to check Shopify. Developing the tool internally allows the business to adapt it as staff needs change. “The point of all of it is to take admin off the team so they can spend their time with our customers,” Niu said. That priority connects the flagship’s technology, service and design choices, giving Eva a more capable retail environment while protecting the personal experience it wants customers to find inside.