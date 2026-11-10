First K Home store in Queensland to open before Christmas

Wesfarmers-owned discount retailer Kmart has confirmed that its second K Home store will be opening in Queensland before Christmas.

The announcement comes after the successful introduction of its homeware-focused store format, which debuted in Box Hill South, Victoria, in mid-June. The 3000sqm store is filled with Kmart’s Anko range.

Wesfarmers CEO Rob Scott told investors in September that the K Home format will next occupy space at a “regional shopping centre in Queensland”. That location is now confirmed as Town Square Shopping Centre in Redbank Plains.

“We know customers are always looking for simple, affordable ways to make their homes feel more comfortable, organised and loved – and that is exactly what K Home is designed to help them do,” said Kmart MD Aleksandra Spaseska.

“K Home brings more of our home range together in one place, so customers can see the products in person, find inspiration for every room and create a home they love for less.”

The retailer said that the format has made it easier for customers to view its product range in person, while planning designs for their own homes.

The Queensland store will open on Thursday, December 3.