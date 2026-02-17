BusinessStrategy

What’s driving Malbon Golf’s Vietnam strategy?

Malbon Vietnam store launch event
Malbon opens Vietnam flagship
By Irene Dong
Malbon Golf has entered Vietnam with the opening of a standalone store in Ho Chi Minh City, marking the brand’s first physical presence in the market. But unlike many international retail launches in Southeast Asia, the move was not driven primarily by speed or scale. Instead, the Los Angeles-born golf and lifestyle brand approached Vietnam as a long-term commitment, prioritising cultural alignment, established partnerships and community-building over rapid expansion. “Golf is very important

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

baby bunting pram
Financial

New products help propel Baby Bunting profit surge

Celene Ignacio
Petbarn's dogs clothing products
Strategy

Petbarn launches retail media platform

Celene Ignacio
An image of a woman’s hand, with bright red nails, holding a Saint Nèl hand cream.
Strategy IR Pro

US Target’s pullback on DEI puts Black brand founders in tricky position

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Strategy IR Pro

Olive Young expands to the US as K-beauty’s global rise continues

Tong Van
Trung Nguyen Legend store
Openings & closings

Vietnamese coffee chain Trung Nguyen to launch first store in Australia 

Irene Dong
An image of a woman with black hair wearing a virtual reality headset against a purple background
Sustainability

Decoding the global trends shaping the future of retail

James Stewart
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay