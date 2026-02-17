What’s driving Malbon Golf’s Vietnam strategy?

ortant to us,” founder Stephen Malbon told Inside Retail. “But it’s not the only thing we do.” That idea has shaped Malbon since it launched in 2017. Founded by Stephen and his wife Erica, the brand builds on golf as its foundation and incorporates fashion, art and music, with the belief that golfers do not separate the rest of their lives from the sport, even if much of the industry still does. A partnership grounded in alignment Malbon’s entry into Vietnam is anchored by its partnership with The Kho Group (TKG), which represents the brand across the Philippines and China. Rather than fragmenting its presence by appointing separate partners in each market, Malbon chose continuity. “It’s a lot easier to work with one group across different markets,” Stephen said. “They understand the region, and you get very comfortable working together, from our headquarters in the US to the teams on the ground.” That trust allowed Malbon to enter Vietnam intentionally. Together with TKG, the brand spent time observing how golf fits into local routines, how people play, socialise, travel and dress, before shaping its retail and product strategy. “We see immense potential in Vietnam, not just because of the expanding golf market, but because of Malbon’s nature as a lifestyle brand,” Vynce Nguyen, GM of TKG Vietnam, told Inside Retail. “Our apparel is designed for all sports and effortless everyday wear. We are confident the Vietnamese market will embrace our distinct style.” From the course to everyday wear Malbon’s product approach is based on the idea that clothing should not need to change completely between activities. “I don’t want a uniform for golf and then separate clothes for everything else,” Stephen said. “My life isn’t only golf.” Erica Malbon, meanwhile, describes Malbon as a lifestyle brand inspired by golf rather than a conventional golf label. “A lot of our consumers don’t play golf,” she said. As a result, the brand develops collections that balance performance and versatility. Some pieces are made specifically for the course, while others are designed to transition easily into daily life. The emphasis is on flexibility and personal expression rather than strict dress codes. “You could play golf in it, but you can also wear it every day. It’s really about imagination and how you style it.” Rather than releasing conventional seasonal drops, Malbon often builds its collections in chapters, using themes and symbolism to tell stories drawn from both the game and everyday experience. “Golf is very important, but it’s not the only thing we do. We’re interested in music, art, fashion, travel – things people don’t usually associate with golf,” Stephen added. “Our collections reflect our real lives. We enjoy boats, fishing, surfing, sailing, skiing and even having pet squirrels. We want younger people to know it’s okay to love fashion, music and culture and still love and respect golf.” For example, Two Man Scramble and Hawk and Dove are part of Malbon’s Hand of the Artist series. Instead of centring on technical golf concepts, the collections use symbolism to explore broader creative ideas. The same storytelling framework extends to Malbon’s Vietnam launch. For the Ho Chi Minh City store, the brand developed exclusive designs featuring a lotus motif tailored to the local market. The lotus, a national symbol associated with resilience, balance and renewal, appears across in-store graphics and limited products. While the designs may appear playful at first glance, Malbon’s founders said each piece is anchored in a story. “If you just see the design, you think, ‘Oh, that’s cute.’ But if you know the story, then it’s also more informative,” Stephen added. “We try to be completely open and honest and show what’s going on.” Choosing community over speed Malbon’s Vietnam assortment underscores a focus on local relevance rather than speed. The brand adopted a tailored approach, crafting its offering to suit how golf fits into everyday social and routine activities in Vietnam. Once lifestyle and cultural alignment are established, material considerations are refined to suit the environment. Breathable, moisture-wicking and UV-protective fabrics are selected to meet the demands of heat and humidity, with climate informing material choices rather than driving design from the outset. “In Southeast Asia, fabrics really matter,” Stephen said. According to Nguyen, the Vietnam range places greater emphasis on lifestyle-driven lines, seasonal releases, Icons pieces and collaboration collections. Vietnam-exclusive products are also in development, reinforcing a sense of place and supporting Malbon’s broader goal of building long-term community engagement rather than positioning itself solely as a golf label. That community-first approach extends beyond product into physical retail. Malbon’s Ho Chi Minh City store spans more than 250sqm across two levels in the city centre. The decision to open a standalone location, rather than a mall-based store, reflects the brand’s approach to physical retail. “We want our stores to feel like community spaces,” Stephen said. “This isn’t just retail, it’s about building something people want to be part of.” Designed as a modern clubhouse, the space encourages visitors to linger. Community programming sits at the centre of the model, with plans for Buckets Club gatherings, tournaments, in-store events and creative collaborations that bring together golfers, creatives and lifestyle audiences. Beyond the flagship, TKG’s strategy includes premium golf club distribution, e-commerce and pop-ups in culturally active locations, combining retail, experience and community. Looking ahead, Malbon and TKG plan to expand selectively, with additional stores planned for Hanoi, Da Nang and Phu Quoc over the next 12 to 24 months. Both sides describe relevance as a key driver of growth, with success measured not only by sales but also by repeat visits, engagement and everyday use. "The key differentiator for Malbon is that we are not solely a golf brand; we are a lifestyle movement," Nguyen added. "We revolutionised the look of golf fashion in a manner that pays homage to the robust history of the sport."