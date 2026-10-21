‘Country made’: Winespeake, Ashgrove Cheese and Pirie Tasmania

ch, when he spoke of “a great fact of our national life – the interdependence between city and country”. More than half a century later, that relationship is still prosperous, generating the products Australians bring into their homes every day. Inside FMCG has travelled beyond the capitals to meet 14 remarkable consumer businesses whose identity is inseparable from the towns where they reside. What we found was a plethora of diversity. From a camel dairy in Queensland, to a female-led body-care social enterprise in Angurugu on Groote Eylandt, home to fewer than 1000 people, to a berry farm that found opportunity in miniature airline portions, to a barramundi producer operating among the red earth and tropical heat of Humpty Doo. Australia’s regional landscape not only provides vivacious characters but also unique ingredients, knowledge and community. Geography presents its complications, certainly, but it can also become an advantage impossible to manufacture elsewhere – and these businesses prove that point. Winespeake Cellar + Deli Daylesford, Vic Daylesford gave Winespeake the community; Jen Latta gave it the palate. Jen Latta’s wine education began with a youthful wine faux pas. “I came from a marketing background, so my only foray into wine was when I met Owen, when I was 20.” Her future husband, Owen Latta, brought his family winery Chardonnay to the Melbourne share house she lived in. “I poured a glass and I grabbed the orange juice and I poured that in it,” she laughed. “I was like, ‘Oh, that’s really nice’.” Years later, the couple moved to Daylesford to be closer to Owen’s family vineyard, Eastern Peake. Jen opened the store in 2013 as a small urban cellar door for Owen’s wines. “I wanted to represent all of his friends making wine and the great producers of the region,” she said. Soon the idea expanded to about 200 local and imported bottles. A neighbouring deli followed, and in 2020 the two businesses became Winespeake Cellar + Deli, selling wine, cheese, charcuterie and pantry goods. With a second store in Anglesea, the two shops supply more than passing tourist traffic. Jen describes a network of hospitality operators who share information, combine tastings and help one another through the mundane emergencies of regional retail. “Everybody kind of knows what everyone’s doing,” she said. “We’re all on a WhatsApp group so that we can regularly communicate about what’s going on.” The collegiality keeps Winespeake close to small winemakers whose first vintages may later become sought-after bottles. The list has grown and now Anglesea advertises more than 1000 wines. Jen, with an expertise in independent wine, has travelled some distance from mixing with orange juice. The customer, mercifully, gets the Chardonnay straight. Ashgrove Cheese Elizabeth Town, Tas In Elizabeth Town, the family business struck dairy gold. At Elizabeth Town in northern Tasmania, brothers Michael and John Bennett, with their wives Maureen and Connie, formed the Ashgrove farm partnership in 1983 and began planning onsite dairy manufacturing. In 1993, the first vat of Ashgrove cheese was made. The original factory came with a particularly Tasmanian piece of resourcefulness. The family hand-built it using repurposed mining equipment brought from the state’s north-east coast. From that beginning grew a family-owned dairy business producing cheese, fresh milk, cream, butter and crunchy cheese snacks from its Elizabeth Town facility. Retail has carried the brand beyond Tasmania. Its cheese is stocked in stores and supermarkets across every Australian state and territory, with selected cheeses entering Coles delis nationally last year. The range can also be bought online, and at the dairy door, visitors can watch cheesemakers at work through glass panels, sample farmhouse cheeses, and pair a tasting plate with a curated wine flight. Pirie Tasmania Grindelwald, Tas Tamar Valley’s cool weather has sparked a lucrative second career in bubbles. Tasmania has spent decades discovering that weather that can be inhospitable – such as the roaring 40s westerlies, cool maritime air, winter rain and the perennial threat of frost – can be excellent for business. In the Tamar Valley, those conditions slow the ripening of grapes and help produce the acidity and delicacy for which Tasmania’s cool-climate wines have become known. Pirie Tasmania turns the Tamar Valley’s cool growing conditions into traditional-method sparkling wine, using the high natural acidity of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir as the starting point for bottles designed to spend years developing before release. The brand carries the name of viticulturist Dr Andrew Pirie, one of the formative figures in Tasmania’s modern wine industry and Australia’s first PhD in viticulture. The first Pirie sparkling appeared under the Pipers Brook label in 1995, with Pirie Tasmania becoming a stand-alone brand in 1999. Brown Brothers acquired Pirie, Tamar Ridge and Devil’s Corner in 2010, placing the label within what is now Brown Family Wine Group. Its 2021 Vintage is 51 per cent Chardonnay and 49 per cent Pinot Noir, made from hand-picked Tamar Valley parcels and matured for more than four years on lees. Head winemaker Tom Wallace calls it “a wine that beautifully reflects both the purity of the Tamar Valley fruit and the patience required to craft great Tasmanian sparkling”. Originally published in the October edition of Inside FMCG.