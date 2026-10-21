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‘Country made’: Winespeake, Ashgrove Cheese and Pirie Tasmania

Wine, cheese and sparkling show how regional brands build identity from place. (Source: supplied)
By Tahlia Whitfield
Australian regional businesses have always had to contend with geography. Lately, they have endured a slew of cost-of-living pressures, volatile fuel and freight costs, tariff uncertainty and an economy asking consumers and businesses to make every dollar travel further. Yet across the country, regional enterprises continue to adapt and prosper, often because of where they are, not in spite of it. It is an understanding former prime minister Gough Whitlam articulated in his 1972 election speech,

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