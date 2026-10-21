Pub game reinvented in entertainment concept 

Funlab will bring its social entertainment and cocktail bar concept, La Di Darts, to Melbourne’s CBD next month.

The concept will open on the ground floor of Holey Moley Golf Club at 590 Little Bourke Street on November 19.

Across five private dart oches and booths, guests can take on more than 10 game modes, with augmented gameplay and automatic scoring. Sessions run for 60 or 90 minutes, with prices starting from $17.

The venue also has two bars and a menu featuring crowd-pleasing bites and drinks.

“With the party season just around the corner, La Di Darts is arriving in Melbourne at exactly the right time,” says Blaise Witnish, CEO of Funlab. “Competitive socialising is all about connection. It gets people off their phones and playing together, and darts is the perfect game for that because anyone can pick it up in seconds.”

For customers planning the office Christmas or end-of-year party, the space offers multiple private event spaces and packages starting from $52 per person. Guests can also combine darts downstairs with mini golf upstairs.

Located near Southern Cross Station, La Di Darts will open Monday to Thursday from 11am to 11pm, Friday and Saturday from 11am to 1am, and Sunday from 11am to 10pm.