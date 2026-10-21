BusinessStrategy

How are weight-loss drugs reshaping the perfume industry?

Woman testing a fragrance scent.
GLP-1 drugs may be changing perfume preferences.
By Reuters
From cherry and banoffee pie to Tabasco and sesame, the list of food aromas popping up in luxury fragrances keeps growing. Now some perfume makers are starting to ask if weight-loss drugs might be reshaping what consumers want in a scent. So-called gourmand fragrances like Thierry Mugler’s pioneering cotton candy-inspired Angel and Nina Ricci’s toffee apple scent Nina have been around for decades. More recent growth in the segment has been attributed to the pandemic-era boom in online retail

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Image of model.
Financial

Cettire posts sales dip in first quarter trading update

Darshana Gupta
Image of sitting area.
Furniture & homewares

Adairs sales growth slows as it dials down promotional activity

Darshana Gupta
A range of L'Oreal cosmetics
Health & beauty

L’Oreal reports resurgent demand in China, but struggles in US

Dominique Patton
Customers shop for a washing machine at a home appliance mall in Beijing.
Electronics & appliances IR Pro

Does China’s consumer subsidy scheme need a rethink?

Reuters
Creed perfume
Luxury IR Pro

Inside Kering’s billion-dollar beauty exit and Luca de Meo’s reset plan

Tong Van
ChatGPT Atlas logo
Strategy

Google beware: OpenAI launches AI browser rival, Atlas

Juby Babu
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay