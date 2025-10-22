Adidas posts record quarterly revenue, raises full-year profit outlook

Adidas has reported a double-digit revenue increase for the third quarter amid broad-based growth across markets, categories, and channels.

Total revenue for the quarter soared to €6.63 billion (US$7.7 billion), the company’s highest in the quarter, mainly driven by the 12 per cent growth of the Adidas brand.

The sportswear giant noted its third-quarter results did not include Yeezy after it completed the sale of the remaining Yeezy inventory at the end of last year.

Gross margin improved 0.5 percentage points to 51.8 per cent, and operating profit rose to €736 million from €598 million in the year-ago period.

“I am extremely proud of what our teams achieved in the third quarter with actual record revenues,” said CEO Bjørn Gulden.

“The environment is volatile with the tariff increases in the US and a lot of uncertainty among both retailers and consumers around the world, but our teams work hard, and our brand and our products resonate well with consumers.”

Given the positive development in Q3, Adidas has upgraded its full-year operating profit outlook, expecting it to increase to around € 2 billion, compared to the previous guidance range of € 1.7 billion to € 1.8 billion.

The improved outlook reflects continued brand momentum, the better-than-expected business performance, as well as the company’s successful efforts to partly mitigate the additional costs resulting from increased US tariffs.

In terms of revenue, the company continues to expect double-digit currency-neutral growth for the year.