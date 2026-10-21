Almost $1 million in underpayments returned to Australian fashion workers

Almost $1 million in underpayments have been returned to workers across Australia’s textile, clothing and footwear sectors in the 2025 to 2026 financial year, according to Ethical Clothing Australia (ECA).

The money was won back through ECA’s accreditation program; the extent of the problem was laid bare in its annual impact report.

This report said that a combination of underpaid wages, missing superannuation and entitlements increased by $131,764 on the previous year. ECA said it engaged with 2675 workers during the process.

The organisation also resolved 4446 compliance breaches, visiting more than 2000 workplaces.

The leading area of compliance breaches was in health and safety, at 26 per cent, followed by a three-way tie between issues in supply chains, wage records and superannuation.

ECA found one instance of a sewing worker with limited English-speaking ability who spent 10 years working without receiving superannuation, paid leave or any entitlements required under the specified pay award.

Aaron Goldman, the new national manager of ECA, called the strengthening of workers’ rights mutually beneficial to both the individual and the business.

“Dignity and respect at work are core to fostering stronger businesses and supporting and strengthening the workers who make the clothes we wear so they can empower themselves,” he said.

“By supporting workers and helping businesses do the right thing and by recognising best practice in the sector from those who lead by example, I can see the pathway for Ethical Clothing Australia to support, protect and uphold the rights of Australian garment workers.”

Goldman called for continued vigilance, arguing that the textiles, clothing and footwear sector is one of Australia’s worst offenders for worker exploitation.

“The outcomes in this report show the importance of collaboration across the industry,” he added. “Collaboration is the key to improving compliance, protecting workers’ rights and helping to build a stronger future for Australian manufacturing.”