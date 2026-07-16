AFC study on smart clothing factory for domestic manufacturing

The Australian Fashion Council (AFC) has taken the next step in its mission to bring the country’s supply chains back onto its shores by commissioning a feasibility study to build a Clothing Smart Factory.

If built, the manufacturing facility would allow brands to rest, research, develop, and run production at a scale and cost the AFC claims to be “currently unviable” in Australia.

Electronics company Epson is backing the AFC’s study, which is also supported by Investment NSW. It will combine the research of three universities: RMIT, Swinburne University of Technology, and the University of Technology Sydney.

“Australia has extraordinary design talent, but for decades we’ve watched our clothing manufacturing capability move offshore,” Sam Delgos, general manager of the AFC, said. “If we’re serious about building a globally competitive fashion industry, we need the infrastructure to support it.”

“We’re building the case for long-term investment in sovereign manufacturing, future skills and local production.”

The final study – expected to be completed later this year – will deliver the information needed to build a smart factory in NSW, giving information on the requisite workforce, finances, and opportunities for additional investment. The AFC said it comes alongside the NSW government’s ongoing fashion sector strategy.

“The NSW Government is proud to support initiatives that keep fashion and textile manufacturing right here in New South Wales. A clothing smart factory has the potential to create skilled local jobs, strengthen our advanced manufacturing base and broaden our innovation ecosystem,” added Anoulack Chanthivong MP, NSW minister for innovation, science and technology.

“This feasibility study is an important step in building the networks across academia and industry to enhance our manufacturing expertise and competitiveness in this sector.”