BusinessStrategy

What FamilyMart’s Azabudai flagship reveals about the konbini’s next act

FamilyMart store exterior
Function is where the flagship departs most sharply from the standard convenience store concept. (Source: FamilyMart)
By Tong Van
FamilyMart is stepping up its push beyond the conventional convenience store format, unveiling its “park” concept in one of Tokyo’s most expensive districts, Minato ward. Spanning 217sqm, the concept store, dubbed Famima Park Azabudai, features a rooftop forest, fitting rooms and dedicated product advisors. The chain’s official character perches on the building’s corners, visible from the surrounding high-rise towers. It is, by FamilyMart’s own description, a convenience store “wor

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Big C Tsim Sha Tsui
Supermarkets IR Pro

What Big C’s two-speed model says about value and convenience retail

Michael Baker
Image of person holding phone with Temu logo.
Online marketplaces

Temu opens Local Seller Program to all Australian businesses

Darshana Gupta
Muji store in Nara Prefecture
Financial IR Pro

Beyond the boom: Is Japan’s high-end retail facing a reckoning?

Michael Baker
Image of Auntie Anne's products.
Openings & closings

American pretzel franchise Auntie Anne’s set to open across Australia

Darshana Gupta
An exterior shot of a Venhub store, with cranes reaching for a stock-keeping unit.
Fuel & convenience IR Pro

Meet the ex-Amazon retail visionary opening automated convenience stores in LA

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Strategy

Kevin Tulip’s retail story: From tagging tees to leading Primark in the US

Robert Stockdill
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay